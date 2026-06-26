Zimbabwe: Chiredzi Man Accused of Insulting Mnangagwa, Chivayo in Viral Video Granted U.S.$200 Bail

A 32-year-old Chiredzi resident, Tafadzwa Nelton Matanhuse, who spent two nights in custody after a video of him allegedly criticizing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo went viral, has been granted US$200 bail.

Matanhuse is facing charges of inciting public violence.

He appeared before Chiredzi magistrate Tendai Mutamba on Thursday, who ruled that he was a suitable candidate for bail despite opposition from the State.

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As part of his bail conditions, Matanhuse was ordered to pay US$200, report once every week at a local police station, continue residing at his given address and refrain from interfering with State witnesses.

His legal representatives, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), welcomed the court's decision.

Africatravel guide"Freedom is a fundamental human right to everyone; hence in Chiredzi, we have brought to an end the detention of Nelton Matanhuse, a 32-year-old resident, who had spent two nights in police and prison custody after he was arrested for inciting people to commit public violence when he allegedly criticised the demolition of vending stalls," the ZLHR said in a statement following his release.

In the viral video, Matanhuse accused Mnangagwa and Chivayo of being responsible for the demolition of vendors' stalls in Chiredzi, arguing that the operation had deprived many families of their only source of livelihood.

He further took aim at Chivayo's frequent public luxury car giveaways, arguing that such displays of opulence serve only to highlight how the elite continue to enrich themselves while the impoverished are left without any support.

He further alleged that commitment to public welfare would diminish following the passing of legislation in Parliament aimed at extending the terms of local authorities and potentially shifting elections to 2030.

The State maintains that Matanhuse's comments incite commit public violence.