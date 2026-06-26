Zimbabwe: Five Injured As Train Slams Into Kombi in Chiredzi Days After Fatal Bus Collision

Five people were injured after a minibus was struck by a National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) train at a level crossing in Chiredzi on Thursday evening.

Africatravel guideAccording to the NRZ, the accident occurred at a level crossing in Nandi, Chiredzi, leaving three men and two women with varying degrees of injuries.

The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital for treatment and no fatalities were recorded.

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The latest incident comes just nine days after a devastating collision involving a passenger bus and an NRZ train at a level crossing in Chiredzi claimed nine lives and left more than 25 people injured.

In a statement, the railway operator expressed concern over the recurring accidents and urged motorists, particularly public transport operators, to exercise caution when approaching level crossings.

"The NRZ wishes the injured persons a speedy recovery. We urge motorists, especially those driving Public Passenger Vehicles, to stop at level crossings as required and proceed only after ensuring that there is no approaching train," the NRZ said.

NRZ also warned residents and motorists travelling through Chiredzi to remain vigilant during the ongoing sugarcane harvesting season, when train traffic increases significantly.

"We would also like to advise Chiredzi residents and those travelling to the area to be extra vigilant during this cane harvesting season when train activity increases owing to movement of the crop to milling plants and transportation of raw sugar," the NRZ added.

Meanwhile, the NRZ also reported a separate fatal incident near Melfort, outside Marondera, where a man was killed after being struck by a train on Wednesday night.

According to the railway operator, the man was sitting on the tracks when the train approached at around 11pm.