Zimbabwe: St David's Girls High School Bonda Teacher On the Run Over Alleged Sexual Abuse of Pupil

POLICE in Manicaland Province have launched a manhunt for a male teacher stationed at St David's Girls High Bonda in Nyanga, over allegations he was involved in an intimate relationship with a minor pupil.

The Anglican Diocese of Manicaland confirmed the matter in a statement dated June 25, 2026.

According to the diocesan registrar, Ashel Mutungura, school security intercepted the teacher as he returned a female pupil from his residence at around 6:30pm following a tip-off from pupils. The girl was immediately taken to the headmaster's office and the teacher fled.

In a preliminary inquiry, the pupil told authorities the teacher had been sexually involved with her. The school reported the case to the police as statutory rape and abuse of authority. The victim received medical care and trauma support, while her parents were notified.

The diocese said it notified the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education to proceed with processes to either suspend and deregister the accused.

Further, authorities at the institution praised pupils for the tip-off and staff for refusing an alleged bribe to conceal the misconduct.

At the time of publishing, the teacher was still at large.