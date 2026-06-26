Rwanda: Investors Expand Fish Farms As Demand Rises

Private investors are expanding fish production at their existing farms while others are set to establish new ones as domestic demand for fish increases.

The government has historically played a major role in driving the aquaculture sector, particularly by supplying fish fingerlings. However, the shift is transitioning towards private operators.

Samuel Hakizimana, a member of a 152-member cooperative engaged in fish farming on Lake Rweru, said they previously relied on importing fingerlings from Uganda.

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"Today, we have three local fingerling producers supplying us," he said. "Our cooperative currently produces about 30 tonnes of fish annually. As we expand our cage farming operations, we will need an additional 6,000 fingerlings in the coming months."

Hakizimana added that the cooperative aims to increase production by another 30 tonnes and plans to establish its own fish feed production unit to support future growth.

Based on investment commitments made by existing investors, commercial fish farmers are projected to contribute between 30,000 and 50,000 metric tonnes of fish annually, provided all planned investments are fully implemented.

According to Cécile Uwizeyimana, Fisheries and Aquaculture Programme Coordinator at the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB), commercially produced fingerlings from well-managed local hatcheries are expected to become the backbone of the aquaculture sector.

Rwanda currently has approximately 12 privately owned hatcheries, of which six are certified to distribute fingerlings nationwide.

"The remaining hatcheries are undergoing compliance processes to meet the required Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). New hatcheries, such as Aquasante, have been established this year and are currently awaiting certification," she said.

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Fingerlings production rises

Production of quality tilapia fingerlings reached 71.6 million in 2025, all of which were produced by the country's six certified hatcheries.

Kivu Choice Hatchery in Gisagara District in the Western Province was the leading producer, generating 37.5 million fingerlings and accounting for 52.4 per cent of national production.

The hatchery produced 4.6 million fingerlings in the first quarter, rising to 9.3 million in the second quarter, increasing further to 10.3 million in the third quarter, and reaching 13.2 million in the fourth quarter.

Fine Fish Hatchery in Rwamagana District in the Eastern Province produced 11.8 million fingerlings, representing 16.6 per cent of national production and making it the second-largest contributor.

Fresh Fish Hatchery, also located in Rwamagana District, produced 9.6 million fingerlings, accounting for 13.4 per cent of national output.

Kivu Tilapia Hatchery in Rusizi District in the Western Province produced 5.2 million fingerlings, representing 7.4 per cent of national production.

Lakeside Hatchery in Bugesera District in the Eastern Province produced 4 million fingerlings, contributing 5.6 per cent of national production.

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Gishanda Hatchery in Kayonza District in the Eastern Province was the smallest producer among the six hatcheries, with 3.3 million fingerlings representing 4.6 per cent of national production.

"Many of these are tilapia hatcheries while others have embarked on producing catfish fingerlings," Uwizeyimana said.

She said that Rwasave Hatchery and Aquasafi are currently producing catfish fingerlings.

In addition, she noted, Lakeside Hatchery is establishing catfish fingerling production facilities to meet the growing demand for quality fish seed.

The catfish fingerling initiative, she said, will support the Catfish Intensification Programme being implemented by RAB in collaboration with the University of Rwanda through Rwasave Hatchery under the Kwihaza Project, which is funded by the European Union and LuxDev.

Lake Kivu potential

Lake Kivu has proven to possess potential for more production. A government assessment identified 760,000 square metres as suitable for fish farming.

"This area has an estimated production potential of 203,467 metric tonnes. However, considering that fish farming is not the only economic activity on the lake, it would be prudent to target about half of this potential for the time being," Uwizeyimana explained.

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Fish farming in earthen ponds located in low-lying wetland areas is also expected to increase demand for fingerlings.

According to the National Aquaculture Strategy (2023-2035), Rwanda could produce more than 106,000 tonnes of fish annually by 2035, including approximately 80,620 tonnes from aquaculture and 26,000 tonnes from capture fisheries.

Of the projected aquaculture production, around 11,000 tonnes could come from pond-based fish farming.

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Rising consumption

Fish consumption is increasing, with per capita consumption rising from 2.8 kilogramme to 3.5 kilogramme per year as of 2024.

This growing demand for fish is expected to further increase the need for fingerling production.

Uwizeyimana indicated that the government is currently undertaking an in-depth study on fish consumption behaviour, and the findings will provide more detailed insights into this trend.

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"Preliminary results are expected to become available in August," she noted.

Challenges

Nevertheless, she cautioned that operational constraints and other challenges could affect the achievement of projected production targets.

Jeannette Nyiraneza, a fish farmer on Gaharwa Lake located in the Eastern Province, said debris and waste carried by rivers negatively affect fish farming activities.

She added that floating vegetation locally known as "Amazinga" is often blown by strong winds into fish farming areas, damaging facilities and reducing oxygen levels in the water.

Fish farmers are preparing protective barriers to minimise the impact of such challenges, she said.

On the other hand, Uwizeyimana highlighted that the growth rate of tilapia in the Twin Lakes of Burera and Ruhondo is lower than that in Lake Kivu due to colder water conditions.

"Future breeding programmes will focus on developing or introducing fast-growing fish strains or species adapted to cold-water environments," she noted.

She reiterated that Lake Kivu is economically more favourable for aquaculture because fish in the Twin Lakes require a longer production period to reach market size, resulting in higher production costs and lower profitability.