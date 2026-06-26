Rwanda: Suspension Bridge Transforms Life in Gasabo As Dar, Fika Rwanda Connect Communities

Communities in Ndera and Gasogi, Gasabo District, who for years struggled with dangerous floods and long detours to access essential services, now have safer and easier movement following the construction of a 75-metre Kira trail bridge.

The bridge was delivered through a partnership involving Dar, alongside other global alliance partners TYLin and Introba under the Sidara Company, in collaboration with FIKA Rwanda -- formerly known as Bridges to Prosperity. The initiative marks the construction of a third trail bridge since 2024, which was officially launched on June 19, 2026.

The journey began with a shared vision to make a tangible difference in Rwandan communities that need it the most, by sending a dedicated team of 14 construction experts to Rwanda, who helped to build the 75 meters long Kira Trail Bridge in Gasabo District.

In a 15-day intensive works to erect the bridge, the experts worked hand in hand with the local communities, and this brought rewarding jobs to the proximities as well as building the capacity of Ndera resident in trail bridge construction and maintenance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Years of isolation during rainy seasons

For the residents of Ndera and Gasogi sectors who live near the Kira stream where the trail bridge has been established, the whole marshland is synonymous with missed opportunity. During the rainy season, life can be cruel to the local communities who rely on crossing the flooded stream.

The marshland stays flooded and poses a great danger to anyone who attempts to cross it. During rainy times, the stream becomes threat and often deadly to people attempting to cross towards various services and resources.

The people in the communities have had businesses and work disrupted waiting for water levels to recede so that they can cross.

Most people would turn back during the rainy season and don't even attempt to cross. As a result, children could not attend schools located on the other side of the marshland.

The communities become cut off from otheir resources include the health centre and markets and more sensitively the access of workers who attend their daily works from the Masoro special Economic zone.

Safe and year-round access restored

The Kira Suspension Bridge of 75 meters of length will provide safe, year-round access for the surrounding communities, providing access to opportunities to empower the communities out of poverty.

According to communities around the constructed bridge, this infrastructure comes at the right time where they needed it the most.

"We have been taking long detours to avoid any eventual incident that might be caused by this stream. It could expand all over the marshland, threatening us to cross. Now we will be crossing over it with much pride," says Noel Ishema, a resident of Ndera.

He added that as a sign of gratitude to the Government of Rwanda and its partners who brought this facility at the proximity, they community is already mobilised to assure the durability of this bridge and its proper maintenance.

"Now that the bridge is handed over to us, it's up to us to keep it intact and useful to surrounding communities. We have mobilised a permanent night watch on this bridge, and some of us will fix eventual small defects along the time," he added.

Local government and community ownership

The local government lauded the initiative of Dar together with its partners to bringing back solutions and expertise to communities, as a sign of making progress together.

"It is of big cost to the local authorities to lead an isolated society, it is even hard to the same community to develop when the access to essential services and trade are handicap," says the Executive Secretary of Ndera Sector, Emmanuel Mugisha

He added that global companies should follow Sidara's example by working with local NGOs like FIKA to uplift communities where they carry out their operations.

"No matter the size of the activity, giving back to communities in need, is never undervalued, it brings change, we as leadership need to give to our people," he said.

Corporate partnership and commitment

Elie Kharrat, the Partner, and Director of Dar Rwanda said "at Dar, we believe in the power of partnerships to transforming lives."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that this initiative falls into the Health, safety and environment policy under the company's social corporate responsibility initiatives.

"It is Dar's sole commitment to bringing positive impact to the communities, and we believe in making the world better than it was yesterday," Kharrat stated.

Dar is one of the world's leading consultancies, providing design, planning, engineering, sustainability consulting, digital solutions and services, and project management for buildings, cities, transportation, civil infrastructure, water and the environment.

This company is a global community of talented and innovative engineers, planners, economists, architects, sustainability specialists, digital experts, designers, project management specialists, construction management professionals, and multidisciplinary experts.

Together, we take on the world's most exciting and ambitious projects in order to nurture sustainable development, empower and connect communities, create more and better opportunities, and enhance lives.