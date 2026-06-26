Kenya: Universities Fund Releases Sh4.2bn to Support Over 400,000 Continuing Students

Nairobi — The Universities Fund has released Sh4.2 billion in scholarships to public universities to support more than 400,000 continuing undergraduate students under the Student-Centred Funding Model (SCFM).

The latest disbursement raises the total allocation from the National Treasury for the 2025/2026 financial year to Sh18.4 billion, with the funds set to cover tuition fees for students who enrolled in universities in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

Universities Fund Acting Chief Executive Officer Edwin Wanyonyi said the funding demonstrates the government's continued commitment to expanding access to higher education and supporting students from vulnerable backgrounds.

"This investment affirms the role of universities in driving national development, expanding access to quality education, and empowering the next generation of professionals and innovators," said Dr. Wanyonyi.

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The release comes days before the opening of the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal, where students joining universities through the 2025 KCSE cohort will apply for scholarships and Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) loans.

Dr. Wanyonyi urged students placed in universities by the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) to apply early once the portal opens.

"I urge all KUCCPS-placed students to monitor the opening of the HEF portal and submit applications promptly. Students should apply for both scholarships and loans to reduce the burden of household contribution," he said.

Since the introduction of the Student-Centred Funding Model in 2023, more than 400,000 students have benefited from scholarships under the programme, with the first cohort expected to graduate next year.

Under the funding framework, scholarships are allocated based on students' financial needs, with funds disbursed directly to public universities on behalf of learners to cover tuition costs.

The government says the funding boost comes amid a sharp rise in the number of students qualifying for direct university entry. The figure has increased from 69,155 students in 2017 to 270,715 in 2025, representing a 292 percent rise.

To address the growing demand for university education, the government has increased scholarship funding to Sh30.8 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year.

To qualify for Universities Fund scholarships, applicants must be Kenyan citizens, have been placed in a public university by KUCCPS, have sat the KCSE examination in 2022 or later, and formally apply through the HEF Portal.

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Continuing students can also submit applications through the USSD code *642# using the mobile number registered on the HEF Portal.