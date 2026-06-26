Kenya: UAE Introduces Visa-On-Arrival for Some Kenyan Travellers

26 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Kevin Rotich

Nairobi — The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced visa-on-arrival for Kenyan passport holders who have valid residence permits from the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada.

In a statement, the Kenyan Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates said the new arrangement also applies to Kenyan passport holders with valid visas or residence status in the listed countries.

"The Kenya Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates is pleased to inform all Kenyan nationals that the Government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced new visa-on-arrival provisions for Kenyan passport holders who possess valid residence permits from the United States, European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, or Canada," the consulate said.

The new policy means eligible travellers will no longer be required to obtain a UAE visa before travelling, easing entry procedures for business and leisure travel.

The UAE remains one of the most popular destinations for Kenyans for tourism, trade and employment.

However, Kenyan passport holders who do not have valid residence permits or qualifying status in the listed countries will still be required to apply for a visa before travelling to the UAE.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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