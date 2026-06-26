Tunisia Bow Out of FIFA World Cup 2026 With Defeat to the Netherlands

Tunisia's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a disappointing conclusion after suffering a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in their final Group F match in Kansas City on Thursday evening.

The result condemned the Carthage Eagles to a third successive defeat, leaving them without a point from the group stage, while the Dutch booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Tunisia made a bright start and created the first opening of the match inside two minutes. Hazem Mastouri broke down the left before picking out Ismaël Gharbi, whose effort sailed over the crossbar.

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However, the North Africans fell behind just a minute later when Ellyes Skhiri inadvertently turned the ball into his own net to hand the Netherlands an early advantage.

The Dutch doubled their lead in the seventh minute after Brian Brobbey powered home from close range following Virgil van Dijk's headed knockdown from a set-piece, putting Tunisia under immediate pressure.

Tunisia looked to respond, with Ali Abdi firing narrowly wide before Anis Ben Slimane came close with a well-directed header that was brilliantly kept out by goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen.

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen produced several outstanding saves, denying Cody Gakpo before making another excellent stop from Dumfries to keep the deficit at two heading into the break.

The Dutch resumed on the front foot after the restart, but Tunisia found a route back into the contest in the 54th minute. Hazem Mastouri rose highest to meet Hannibal Mejbri's corner and headed home Tunisia's first goal of the tournament, giving the travelling supporters renewed hope.

That hope proved short-lived as the Netherlands restored their two-goal cushion just eight minutes later. Jan Paul van Hecke met Tijjani Reijnders' corner with a powerful header to make it 3-1 in the 62nd minute.

Despite Tunisia's efforts, Dahmen was once again called into action, producing further impressive saves to deny Virgil van Dijk and substitute Noa Lang during the closing stages.

The final whistle confirmed another difficult evening for Tunisia, whose World Cup campaign ends without a point after three defeats. The Carthage Eagles will now turn their attention to rebuilding and finding answers ahead of their upcoming international commitments.