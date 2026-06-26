Uganda: Deputy Chief Justice Kazibwe Urges Judges to Find Practical Solutions to Case Backlog

Deputy Chief Justice Moses Kazibwe Kawumi has urged High Court judges to stop repeatedly citing understaffing and inadequate funding as reasons for delays in dispensing justice, and instead focus on finding practical, local solutions to improve case management.

Kawumi made the remarks during the opening of the High Court Quarterly Performance Review Retreat at Jinja Nile Resort. The two-day meeting brought together Heads of Circuits, Heads of Divisions and Registrars to review case management and discuss strategies for improving access to justice.

Addressing the judicial officers, Kawumi challenged them to move beyond highlighting logistical constraints and embrace peer learning and innovative approaches to addressing case delays.

"As judicial officers, we must ask ourselves how we can become more effective despite the challenges," Kawumi said.

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He welcomed the recently enacted law expanding the civil jurisdiction of Chief Magistrates and Grade One Magistrates, saying it is expected to ease congestion in the High Court. However, he cautioned against transferring cases to lower courts merely to reduce backlog statistics.

"Effective case transfer requires proper records management to avoid lost files and unnecessary appeals. The objective is not simply to move files but to deliver justice efficiently," he said.

As Chairperson of the Case Backlog Reduction Committee, Kawumi also urged judges to prioritise the oldest pending cases to ensure timely justice.

He further emphasized the need for accurate and timely data entry into the Electronic Court Case Management System (ECCMIS), noting that reliable data is essential for informed decision-making, planning and resource allocation.

Kawumi also criticised avoidable adjournments and poor communication with court users, saying both contribute significantly to delays in the administration of justice.

During the retreat, Principal Judge Jane Frances Abodo congratulated Kawumi on his appointment as Deputy Chief Justice and Agnes Alum on her appointment as Chief Registrar.