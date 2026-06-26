Uganda: Entebbe High Court to Hear 60 Criminal Cases As Judiciary Strengthens Local Justice Delivery

The Entebbe High Court will begin a criminal session on June 30, during which it is expected to hear 60 criminal cases, as justice sector stakeholders intensify efforts to improve access to justice through local hearings and digital case management.

The court held a pre-session planning meeting chaired by Resident Judge Flavia Nabakooza Kalungi, bringing together representatives from the Police, Uganda Prisons Service, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and the Uganda Law Society to review the cause list and coordinate preparations for the session.

During the meeting, Resident Judge Kalungi directed police officers to serve witness summonses physically rather than relying on telephone calls to ensure witnesses attend court.

Counsel Peruth Nshemereirwe also urged private advocates to avoid seeking unnecessary adjournments, saying delays undermine the timely administration of justice.

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At a subsequent justice coordination meeting, Entebbe Mayor Fabrice Rulinda pledged office space within the renovated municipal offices to accommodate the Entebbe Magistrates Court, a mediation office and a second High Court judge.

Deputy Resident District Commissioner Frank Kyazze appealed to the Judiciary to have cases arising from Kasanje heard in Entebbe instead of Wakiso, arguing that the current arrangement forces witnesses and litigants to travel long distances.

"I propose that a judicial officer joins the monthly village security meetings," Kyazze said.

Meanwhile, Kajjansi Chief Magistrate Olga Karungi raised concerns over jurisdictional uncertainty involving Makindye Ssabagabo, Ndejje and Masajja, saying the issue continues to affect case administration.

She also called for capacity-building on the Electronic Court Case Management System (ECCMIS) for prosecutors, police officers and prison officials.

"Prosecutors, police and prisons officers should be trained on the Electronic Court Case Management System," Karungi said.

Stakeholders noted that ongoing criminal sessions have contributed to reducing the remand population by expediting the prosecution of pending criminal cases and repeat offenders.