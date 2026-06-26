Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Deported From Kenya Over Alleged Passport Fraud

Nairobi — Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji was deported after he was allegedly found in possession of a fraudulently acquired Kenyan passport at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), according to a police incident report.

The report filed at JKIA Police Station states that the Somali official arrived at Terminal 2 from Mogadishu aboard a Saacid Airline flight on June 24 at around 4:00pm.

Haji, who was travelling using a Somali diplomatic passport valid until September 18, 2029, reportedly presented a valid visa during routine immigration clearance.

During the clearance process, immigration officers allegedly suspected that he had acquired a Kenyan passport fraudulently.

According to the report, the Deputy Prime Minister admitted possessing the Kenyan passport when questioned by officers but declined to surrender the document.

"He admitted and when asked to produce the passport, he declined to surrender and claimed that he can only produce it in a court of law," the report stated.

Authorities subsequently held the Somali official at the VIP lounge in Terminal 2 before facilitating his return to Mogadishu.

The report indicates that he was later issued with a Daallo Airline ticket and departed Kenya on June 25 at 6:45am without incident.