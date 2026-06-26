Kenya: Kibera High Court Bars Media From Virtual Utumishi Girls Murder Case

26 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Proceedings in the Utumishi Girls murder case are ongoing virtually, with the Kibera High Court ordering members of the media to be excluded from the session.

The eight suspects, who are facing murder charges linked to the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls School in Gilgil, are following the proceedings virtually from police custody and have not been physically produced in open court.

The suspects are currently being held at the Kabete Juvenile Remand Home.

During the virtual session, lawyers representing the accused and the prosecution engaged in arguments over whether the girls should undergo mental assessment examinations before the case proceeds further.

The court is expected to make directions on the matter as the case continues.

The eight students are accused in connection with the dormitory fire that killed 16 students and injured dozens more at the school in May.

Investigators earlier said forensic evidence, CCTV footage and witness statements linked the suspects to the incident, which authorities believe was caused by arson.

The case has drawn widespread public attention and renewed debate over school safety, student unrest and mental health support within learning institutions.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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