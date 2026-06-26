Kenya: Governors, MCAs Face Arrests Over Branded Taxpayer-Funded Projects

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has directed public institutions to stop branding publicly funded projects and programmes with the names, portraits, images or symbols of serving public officials, warning that the practice amounts to abuse of office.

In an advisory dated June 23, the anti-graft agency said it had observed a growing trend in which publicly funded projects are being associated with individual political leaders, political parties and office holders through names, images and symbols.

The Commission said the practice undermines constitutional principles of leadership and integrity and risks turning taxpayer-funded initiatives into tools for personal or political promotion.

"Branding of publicly funded projects and programmes with the identities of political office holders amounts to abuse of office, misuse of public resources and unethical conduct," the advisory circulated on Friday states.

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EACC cited Articles 10, 73 and 75 of the Constitution, alongside the Public Finance Management Act and the Leadership and Integrity Act, saying public resources must be used solely in the public interest rather than for personal or partisan gain.

The Commission directed state and public officers to refrain from using public resources to advance personal, political or partisan interests.

It further instructed public entities to take proactive measures to ensure that projects and programmes do not bear the names, portraits, images or symbols of serving state officers, political leaders or political parties before, during or after implementation.

Where recognition is necessary, EACC said branding should only identify the responsible government institution and clearly indicate whether the project is funded by the National Government or a County Government, without including personal identifiers or portraits.

The Commission warned that it will closely monitor compliance with the directive and said violations could result in administrative or legal sanctions.

The advisory comes amid increasing scrutiny over the branding of roads, water projects, markets, health facilities and other publicly funded initiatives in counties with the names and images of elected leaders including Governors and Members of County Assemblies.