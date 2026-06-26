Rwanda: Huye Stadium Renovation Set for Completion in August

Rwanda Housing Authority (RHA) has said that the delayed installation of artificial turf and drainage upgrades at Huye Stadium in the Southern Province will be completed in early August, following setbacks linked to procurement delays, technical adjustments, and supply chain disruptions.

The update was provided on Thursday, June 25, when RHA appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Chamber of Deputies to respond to financial and asset management issues raised in the Auditor General's report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

ALSO READ: Renovation at Huye Stadium to be completed in February 2026

MP Wassila Niwemahoro pointed to delays in the project, noting that it involved turf and lighting equipment transferred from Rubavu Stadium.

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She stated that the project agreement was signed in January 2023, but implementation did not begin until May 2025, following the initial payments.

The project was originally scheduled for completion within six months, but the timeline was later extended to ten months.

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Niwemahoro noted that progress remained slow shortly before the revised deadline. "An assessment carried out two days before the expected completion date found that the project was only at ten per cent completion."

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Project status

PAC Chairperson Valens Muhakwa asked for clarification on the current status of the works.

Alphonse Rukaburandekwe, Director General of Rwanda Housing Authority, responded that the project is now more than 65 per cent complete, adding that the delays were mainly caused by procurement challenges and technical adjustments related to drainage works.

"The renovation was delayed due to challenges in importing the required equipment, a situation that was further worsened by supply chain disruptions at Port of Dar es Salaam," he explained.

He added that additional works not initially included in the plan also contributed to the setback.

"Despite the delay, the project is set to be completed in early August. What caused the delay was ensuring all the equipment was in place," he noted.

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"There were also technical reasons. We found that drainage systems were needed as well. The original plan only focused on grass installation, and that added to the scope of activities that had not been anticipated," he said.