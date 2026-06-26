Somalia: Somaliland Marks 66th Independence, Reaffirms Sovereignty

Hargeisa — Somaliland celebrated the 66th anniversary of its independence from Britain on Thursday, with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro reaffirming the country's sovereignty, national unity and commitment to democratic statehood during a state ceremony in Hargeisa.

This year's Independence Day celebrations came six months after Israel became the first United Nations member state to formally re-recognize the Republic of Somaliland as a sovereign and independent state on Dec. 26, 2025, marking a milestone in Somaliland's decades-long pursuit of international recognition.

The national celebration, held at the Presidential Palace, was attended by senior government officials, leaders of political parties, traditional elders, diplomats representing partner countries and other invited guests.

Addressing the gathering, President Irro congratulated Somalilanders on the anniversary and urged citizens to continue strengthening peace, national unity and democratic governance.

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"Somaliland is a free and independent nation. Our people have exercised their right to determine their own destiny and remain committed to safeguarding their sovereignty and national unity," the president said.

Irro also briefed attendees on his recent official state visit to Israel, where he held talks with Israeli leaders aimed at expanding diplomatic relations, economic cooperation and investment following Israel's recognition of Somaliland.

The ceremony commemorated June 26, 1960, when the former British Somaliland Protectorate gained independence from Britain. During its brief period of independence, the State of Somaliland received recognition from more than 30 countries, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Israel, Egypt and Ethiopia.

President Irro said Somaliland would continue pursuing broader international recognition through active diplomacy, expressing confidence that Israel's recognition had elevated Somaliland's international profile and would encourage other countries to deepen engagement with the Republic of Somaliland.

Throughout the evening, cultural performances, theatrical presentations and historical exhibitions celebrated Somaliland's independence in 1960 and the restoration of its sovereignty in 1991. Speakers reiterated Somaliland's longstanding position that the 1960 union was never legally ratified and reaffirmed the country's claim to sovereign statehood. They also emphasized the importance of preserving national unity, peace and Somaliland's democratic achievements.

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At midnight, President Irro presided over the national flag-raising ceremony, receiving military honors from units of the Somaliland National Armed Forces as the national flag was raised to mark the beginning of Independence Day celebrations.

The ceremony concluded with patriotic celebrations across Hargeisa, where thousands of Somalilanders gathered to commemorate Somaliland's 66th Independence Day, with officials describing the occasion as a celebration of the country's democratic progress and a renewed commitment to expanding its international partnerships.