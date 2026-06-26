Rwanda: Bugesera Industrial Zone Targets to Attract 70 Factories

The Bugesera Special Economic Zone needs about 70 more factories to reach full capacity, with developers targeting up to 100 factories across its three development phases as investor interest continues to grow.

Officials shared the update on June 25 during a media tour ahead of the Bugesera Investment Forum scheduled for June 26.

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The industrial zone, which spans 335.67 hectares, has so far attracted 27 factories, with 12 already operational while others are under construction or undergoing administrative processes.

According to Pushpendra Kumar, head of project and operations management for the zone developers, the remaining phases are expected to be completed within the next four to five years.

The first phase, covering about 100 hectares, has already attracted approved investments worth around $100 million.

Developed under a public-private partnership between the Government of Rwanda and ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms through Bugesera Special Economic Zone Ltd, the project is expected to significantly boost Rwanda's industrial growth.

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Infrastructure development has made notable progress, including internal roads, electricity networks, water systems and wastewater treatment facilities.

Kumar said the zone currently employs about 1,500 people from nearby communities through the 12 operational factories.

Once fully developed, the industrial park is expected to create between 40,000 and 45,000 jobs.

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The remaining phases of the Bugesera Special Economic Zone are expected to be completed within the next four to five years.

As the zone expands, officials are counting on more factories relocating from outside designated industrial areas to boost occupancy.

"We see factories scattered across the district outside the Special Economic Zone. We need them to relocate and help raise occupancy," Kumar said.

Bugesera District Mayor Richard Mutabazi said factories established before the zone was created will relocate gradually under government guidance, while new investors are being encouraged to set up within the industrial park.

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"New factories are already being constructed in the zone, and we encourage more investors attending the Bugesera Investment Forum to invest there," he said.

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Under ministerial instructions issued in February 2026, factories operating outside designated industrial zones have up to 10 years to relocate to approved areas.

The policy aims to improve industrial planning, strengthen environmental protection and curb the spread of factories into residential areas.

Rwanda currently has 10 industrial parks and special economic zones, hosting more than 320 factories.

In Bugesera District alone, over 130 factories operate, though only a small share is currently located within the Special Economic Zone.