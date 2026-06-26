Rwanda: Geoscience Laboratory Set for Commercial Launch in September

The Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board plans to launch commercial operations at its Geoscience Laboratory in September, with testing and certification revenues expected to make the facility fully self-sustaining within three years.

The update was provided on Thursday, June 25, when RMB appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to respond to financial and asset management concerns raised in the Auditor General's report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

ALSO READ: Rwanda nears completion of Rwf7bn mineral testing laboratory

The laboratory, whose construction started in 2019, has since 2022 been operating at a level that supports internal research activities, which is below 30 per cent of its targeted capacity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

During the hearing, MP Marie-Claire Uwumuremyi raised concerns over delays in acquiring equipment required to operationalise the facility, saying the setback had affected its ability to deliver as initially intended.

RMB Chief Executive Officer Alice Uwase attributed the delay to phased equipment procurement but indicated that the rollout was nearing completion.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's mining activity rebounds as output jumps 20%

"The lab is set to receive new equipment by August, which will help it operate from 30 to 50 per cent capacity," she said.

While awaiting the equipment, RMB worked with the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) to fulfil accreditation requirements and prepare for commercial operations.

"The lab will then start generating some revenue through services it will provide to miners, researchers and mineral exporters. That money is what we will use to buy the equipment needed to reach 100 per cent capacity, which could take us three years," Uwase told lawmakers.

ALSO READ: How digital technologies are transforming mining performance

She explained that achieving full capacity would require additional equipment, specialised personnel, and expansion of service capabilities.

Uwase said RMB had agreed with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MINECOFIN) on a model under which the laboratory would progressively fund its own growth after initial investment.

Procurement was carried out in three phases, with equipment requiring longer delivery times arriving in April, followed by additional consignments in June.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Petroleum Manufacturing By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The remaining equipment, expected in August, will mainly support automation and staff training ahead of the September rollout.

"If we start it, it would help us ensure the quantity of minerals, their value, and align that information with tax data. Right now, we largely rely on private operators," Uwase said.

She noted that commercial operations would strengthen oversight by generating independently verified data rather than relying solely on information provided by private operators.

Asked about progress toward accreditation, Uwase said RMB had fulfilled about 90 per cent of RSB requirements.

"We are at about 90 per cent fulfilment of what RSB required. By September, we expect to be certified," she said.

She explained that the remaining requirements mainly relate to operational readiness, including staffing arrangements, data reliability systems, confidentiality procedures and final equipment verification before obtaining level one accreditation.

The laboratory, located in Nyarugunga in Kicukiro District, is being developed at a projected cost of Rwf7.2 billion.