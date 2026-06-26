Zimbabwe: RTG Revenue Hits U.S.$11,4m in First Quarter of 2026

Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) recorded revenue of US$11.4 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 supported by stronger performance across its resort operations, city hotels and tour activities.

In a trading update, the hospitality group said occupancy increased to 51% from 48% a year earlier, while revenue per available room (RevPAR) rose 19% to US$57 from US$48.

The company reported improved performance despite challenges facing the tourism industry, including rising fuel costs and flight disruptions associated with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

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RTG said the operating environment remained relatively stable during the quarter, aided by a stable Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) exchange rate and inflation levels below 1%.

SouthAfrica news"Growth was driven by increased food and beverage business at city hotels and sustained demand at resort properties. Foreign currency revenue rose 21%, with resort hotels recording a 40% increase in revenue during the period.

"Properties in Victoria Falls continued to benefit from the gradual recovery in international tourism, contributing to stronger foreign currency earnings", the group said.

RTG's tour operations subsidiary, Heritage Expeditions Africa (HExA), recorded a 36% increase in revenue during the quarter, supported by the integration of Batoka Safaris, acquired in July 2025, and growing demand for tourism experiences across Zimbabwe.

The group said demand for experiential tourism products is expected to support performance for the remainder of the year.

As part of efforts to enhance guest experiences, RTG completed the refurbishment of the remaining 44 rooms at A'Zambezi River Lodge during the quarter.

The company is also preparing to begin a US$1.8 million refurbishment programme at Montclair Resort and Conference Centre in the Eastern Highlands.

Going forward, the company said it remains optimistic about the rest of the financial year, citing continued recovery in international tourism, particularly in Victoria Falls, increasing demand from the conferencing segment and expected gains from cost-containment and operational efficiency measures.