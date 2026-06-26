Uganda: KCB Bank Uganda Plants 300 Trees to Advance SDG 13 On Climate

Kampala — KCB Bank Uganda, through the KCB Foundation, has planted 300 trees at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Kigo as part of its ongoing commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development. The tree-planting exercise was conducted in partnership with Serena Hotels and forms part of the bank's broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda, with a specific focus on environmental stewardship and climate action.

Speaking during the exercise, Stephen Kibuuka, Business Development Manager, KCB Foundation, said the initiative underscores the bank's commitment to supporting environmental sustainability through practical interventions that contribute to a greener future.

"This activity is part of our ESG agenda, where we are focusing on the environmental pillar by ensuring that more trees are planted in different areas. It aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 13 on Climate Action, which calls for collective efforts to combat climate change and its impacts," Kibuuka said. "We are planting these trees with the hope that 20 years from now, they will be thriving and playing a vital role in protecting our planet while benefiting the coming generations," he added.

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Climate Hub International, KCB Bank's sustainability partner, emphasized the importance of ensuring that trees planted today survive and grow to maturity. Fredrick Ssenyonga, Sustainability and Commercial Manager at Climate Hub International, said successful environmental restoration goes beyond planting trees and requires continuous monitoring and maintenance.

"We are here to support KCB Bank in achieving its sustainability agenda. Tree planting is important, but tree growing is even more important. Our role is to ensure that the trees planted today survive and thrive. For every tree planted, records are kept and monitoring is conducted every three months. We will return periodically to assess growth and survival rates because the objective is not simply to plant trees, but to ensure that they grow and contribute meaningfully to environmental conservation," he noted.

According to Duncan Lewa, Manager Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa, businesses have a critical role to play in protecting the environment while pursuing growth and development.

"As corporates, we recognize that our operations impact the environment. One of the ways we can give back is through initiatives such as tree planting. Beyond this exercise, Serena has been implementing a number of sustainability measures, including a transition towards becoming plastic-free. Since the beginning of the year, we have significantly reduced single-use plastics across our operations, replacing plastic water bottles with glass bottles and adopting more sustainable alternatives such as paper straws. These may seem like small actions, but collectively they contribute to ensuring that development remains sustainable," Lewa said.

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Officials said KCB Bank Uganda's planting of 300 trees today is a step toward their nationwide goal of planting 15,000 trees this year to combat climate change, boost biodiversity, and expand green spaces.

"Wednesday's event highlights how cross-sector partnerships between finance, hospitality, and environmental experts can effectively tackle ecological issues. Ultimately, KCB Bank Uganda remains dedicated to leading conservation projects that foster a healthier and more sustainable future for communities nationwide," an official said.