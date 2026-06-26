Namibia: Oshikoto Eyes Bigger Sports Future - New Stadium Plans Take Shape

Abraham Mwanyekange

The Oshikoto region may soon benefit from the government's ambitious sports infrastructure programme, which aims to enhance sporting facilities throughout Namibia.

This development comes following Oshikoto regional governor Sacky Kathindi's announcement of an increase in the budget allocation for constituency sports facilities, raising it from N$5 million to N$10 million per facility.

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The initial projects are set to take place in the Okankolo and Guinas constituencies.

Delivering his state of the region address (SORA) in Omuthiya on Wednesday, Kathindi said the increased investment demonstrates the government's commitment to youth development and sports participation.

"The budget allocation for the construction of basic sports facilities has been increased from N$5 million to N$10 million per facility. This enhanced investment reflects the commitment to improving sports infrastructure and expanding opportunities for youth participation in sports and recreation across the region," he said.

The announcement comes less than a year after President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah revealed the government's plans to construct Confederation of African Football (CAF) Category Two stadiums in all 14 regions.

Speaking at the Brave Warriors World Cup campaign fundraising gala dinner in Windhoek last August, the president said sports development is a key component of the Sixth National Development Plan (NDP6).

Under the programme, each region is expected to receive a CAF Category Two stadium with a seating capacity of about 10 000 spectators.

All 121 constituencies across the country are set to receive basic sports facilities.

In Oshikoto, the development has sparked discussions about whether the planned regional stadium could be integrated with existing infrastructure, particularly the Omuthiya sports stadium.

While Kathindi highlighted the construction of new sports facilities in the Okankolo and Guinas constituencies, his address did not indicate whether the Oshikoto regional council intends to collaborate with the Omuthiya town council to upgrade the Omuthiya sports stadium or to construct a pavilion to support higher-level competitions in future.

Sports stakeholders have previously argued that, as the regional capital, Omuthiya is strategically positioned to host major sporting events and regional competitions if its facilities are upgraded to meet national standards.

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Kathindi said a provisional award has already been made to a contractor for the constituency's sports facilities, and construction is expected to commence soon.

"The implementation of these facilities will provide much needed infrastructure for talent development, community recreation and the promotion of healthy lifestyles, while contributing to the advancement of sports development in the region," he said.

The governor stressed the importance of ensuring that local communities benefit from the project through employment and business opportunities.

"During engagements with the contractor, I strongly urged that local companies be prioritised through subcontracting arrangements and that local labour be used to the greatest extent possible during the construction phase," he said.

Once completed, the facilities in Okankolo and Guinas are expected to provide modern venues for sports development, community recreation and youth programmes.

At the same time, attention is likely to turn to the long-term vision of a CAF Category Two stadium for Oshikoto and to whether existing facilities in Omuthiya could play a role in that national project.

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