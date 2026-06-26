South Africa: Government Meets With Working On Fire to Discuss Labour Relations Concerns

The Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, held a national consultative meeting with participants in the Working on Fire (WOF) Programme to discuss concerns about working conditions.

The concerns raised by participants included the cost-of-living wage adjustment, the temporary nature of their employment, the quality of skills development in relation to their capabilities, occupational health and safety, among others.

WOF is an initiative of the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment that trains men and women as veld and forest firefighters and stations them throughout South Africa.

The Deputy Minister committed to resolving matters, including Project Progress Compliance and Personal Protective Equipment requirements, the timely issuing of payslips, tax matters, follow-ups on Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act claims, and non-accredited training.

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"The department values this programme immensely. The work undertaken by Working on Fire Programme participants is critical in protecting lives, property, infrastructure, and the environment from the devastating impact of wildfires," she said.

Swarts said participants' commitment to the Working on Fire Programme remains critical, as wildfires continue to pose an ongoing challenge exacerbated by climate change.

However, she reminded them that the Working on Fire Programme provides temporary employment and does not offer permanent jobs.

"This is why we place significant emphasis on training within the programme. The intention is that participants acquire valuable skills and qualifications that can assist them in securing employment or pursuing other opportunities once they exit the programme," the Deputy Minister said.

She encouraged them to proactively explore exit opportunities provided by the government through various programmes that support youth entrepreneurship.