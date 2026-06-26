Kenya: ODM Thanks Kenyans for Peaceful June 25 Commemorations

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has praised Kenyans for conducting peaceful June 25 anniversary commemorations, saying the restraint shown by demonstrators reflected the country's democratic maturity.

In a statement issued on Friday, the party thanked its members, supporters and the wider public for choosing peace while exercising their constitutional right to demonstrate.

ODM said the largely peaceful commemorations followed a call by the party's leader Oburu Oginga, urging Kenyans to honour victims of past protests without resorting to violence.

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"By choosing peace over destruction, and respect for the Constitution and laws of this nation, you have demonstrated that our movement is driven by higher ideals, not chaos," the party's Secretary General Catherine Omanyo said.

While commending the relative calm, the party appealed to security agencies to continue exercising restraint in future demonstrations.

ODM maintained that the right to peaceful assembly, picketing and demonstrations under Article 37 of the Constitution must always be protected.

"We urge security officers to continue exercising maximum restraint and refrain from using excessive force against unarmed civilians," Omanyo said, adding that demonstrations should also remain peaceful and within the law.

ODM singled out Kisumu County for praise after hundreds of young people turned up to register as voters and apply for national identity cards instead of joining street protests.

"Instead of destructive protests, the people of Kisumu made a powerful statement by turning out in large numbers to register to vote in the 2027 General Elections," Omanyo said.

The party said the exercise demonstrated that lasting political change is achieved through the ballot box rather than violence.

The party also urged families and victims of alleged human rights violations dating back to 2005 to submit claims to the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations.

According to ODM, compensation and accountability remain essential for national healing, while encouraging all eligible Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

"Let us honour our fallen heroes by building a nation where democratic change is seamless, peaceful and constitutional," Omanyo said.