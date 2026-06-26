South Africa: The Maria Mccloy Gig Guide Returns

The Maria McCloy gig guide is back in the memory of the Joburg gem who passed away in May. Maria's family and friends have agreed that we can honour her in this way.

We are excited that the arts maven and cultural praise singer Bridget van Oerle will curate the guide for us and she starts this week with a wonderful selection. Welcome Bridget.

Rise '76

Date: Extended until 5 July

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Address: The Market Theatre, Mannie Manim, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown

Tickets: R140 -R220 on Webtickets

Bookings: 083 246 4950

The Soweto Uprising happened 50 years ago and a few days later the Market Theatre opened its doors.

While both are significant milestones in our history, the play to see is Rise '76. Set a few days prior to the Soweto Uprising, it shows the hopes, anger and determination of the learners whose actions would change the course of history in South Africa. Written and directed by the award-winning young creative Tiisetso Mashifane wa Noni, it is beautifully crafted, with performances that are moving and powerful , a compelling work of historical fiction.

The Rocky Horror Show

Date: Until 16 August

Performances: Wednesday to Sunday

Address: Montecasino, Pieter Toerien's Theatre, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways

Tickets: R200 - R495 on Webtickets

It's just a jump to the left and a step to the right and you can give yourself over to absolute...