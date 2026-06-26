East Africa: Ruto Pushes for Stronger Indian Ocean Partnership As He Attends Madagascar's 66th Independence Day

Nairobi — President William Ruto joined thousands of Madagascans at Barea Stadium in Antananarivo on Thursday to mark the country's 66th Independence Day, using the occasion to reaffirm Kenya's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties anchored on shared history, trade and maritime cooperation.

Addressing the significance of the celebrations, President Ruto said Kenya identifies closely with Madagascar's struggle for independence, noting that both nations share a history of resistance against colonial rule and a common determination to chart their own future.

"Our nations are united by a shared history of resistance to colonial rule and by the determination of our people to shape their own destiny," Ruto said.

He added that the shared historical experience continues to shape both countries' commitment to sovereignty, national unity and greater African cooperation.

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"That shared experience continues to define our commitment to sovereignty, unity, and the conviction that Africa's future will be built through partnership among its nations," he said.

Ruto described Madagascar's 66th Independence anniversary as a celebration of resilience and progress, saying it honours not only the country's hard-won freedom but also its continued pursuit of prosperity and improved livelihoods for its people.

The President said Kenya values its longstanding friendship with Madagascar and is keen to deepen collaboration across strategic sectors that can drive economic growth for both countries.

According to Ruto, the two nations will work to expand trade and investment, strengthen maritime cooperation, improve regional connectivity and unlock the vast economic potential of the Indian Ocean.

"We remain committed to deepening our partnership for the benefit of our people. Together, we will expand trade and investment, strengthen maritime cooperation, improve connectivity, and unlock the immense potential of the Indian Ocean as a gateway for commerce, innovation and shared prosperity," he said.

Ruto's attendance at the national celebrations comes as Kenya continues to strengthen diplomatic and economic engagement with Indian Ocean island states, positioning maritime trade, connectivity and regional integration among its key foreign policy priorities.

The Independence Day celebrations at Barea Stadium brought together government leaders, dignitaries and thousands of citizens to commemorate Madagascar's independence while reflecting on the country's development journey and aspirations for sustained economic growth.