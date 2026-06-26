Uganda: Cross-Border Businesses Crippled As Traders Appeal for Reopening of Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Border

Traders operating at the Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border in Kasese District are facing mounting financial losses following the temporary closure of the border point, which was introduced several weeks ago as part of government measures to contain the spread of the Ebola outbreak.

The restrictions have significantly disrupted cross-border trade between Uganda and the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), leaving many business people stranded and unable to access their customers and business partners.

Among the hardest hit is fish trader Peruth Nanyonga, who says she has been unable to recover money owed to her by Congolese clients because they can no longer cross into Uganda.

"Our business partners in Congo cannot bring us our money because they have no way of crossing the border. We appeal to government to reopen the border and instead strengthen health screening measures so that business can continue safely," Nanyonga said.

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She explained that several fish consignments supplied to the DRC before the border closure remain unpaid for, placing her under severe financial strain.

"We have lost a lot of money, especially from fish we had already sent to Congo before the restrictions were imposed," she added.

Another trader, Grace Masika, appealed to the government to reconsider the total ban on pedestrian crossings by Congolese nationals, warning that prolonged restrictions are threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of families that depend on daily cross-border commerce.

"Many families survive on the small businesses conducted across the border every day. If the restrictions continue for much longer, many traders will be pushed into poverty," Masika said.

The impact of the border closure has also been felt by transport workers and market labourers.

Suleiman Machozi, the chairperson of loaders and off-loaders at Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Market, said many traders have watched their merchandise perish because of the sharp decline in customers.

"Our members are no longer earning because goods are not moving as they used to. Some traders have lost perishable items due to the absence of customers from Congo," Machozi noted.

The Mpondwe-Lhubiriha border is one of Uganda's busiest trade corridors with the Democratic Republic of Congo, facilitating the movement of agricultural produce, fish, manufactured goods and thousands of traders every day.

While residents acknowledge the importance of protecting public health and preventing the spread of Ebola, they are calling on the government to explore alternative measures that would allow business to continue safely.

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Traders have proposed enhanced screening procedures, stricter health surveillance and controlled border crossings as possible interventions that could protect communities from Ebola while minimising the economic impact of the restrictions.

As the measures remain in place, traders say they are anxiously awaiting government guidance and hope for a balanced approach that safeguards public health while reviving economic activity along the border.

The closure has also renewed concerns about the vulnerability of border communities that depend heavily on cross-border trade for their livelihoods, underscoring the delicate balance between public health interventions and economic survival.