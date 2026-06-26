Kenya: Govt to Ease Airlines Restrictions to Boost Tourist Arrivals to 5mn

Nairobi — The government plans to ease restrictions on airlines and increase flight frequencies into Kenya as part of efforts to raise annual tourist arrivals from 2.7 million to 5 million by 2028.

Speaking at the Kenya Association of Hotel Keepers and Caterers (KAHC) Annual Symposium in Malindi, Tourism Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said improving air connectivity will be key to achieving the target.

He also cited short runways at Malindi and Diani airports, as well as poor road infrastructure, as some of the factors limiting Kenya's competitiveness as a tourism destination.

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"We are serious about doubling the number of tourist arrivals in Kenya by 2028. That means doing all we can to create an enabling environment, including improving the policy framework to support the industry's growth," Bitok said.

He noted that Kenya has the capacity to attract visitors throughout the year because of its diverse tourism offerings, including wildlife, national parks, scenic landscapes and the Coast.

The PS urged hotels and other hospitality businesses to maintain high service standards, saying positive visitor experiences are key to attracting repeat tourists.

Bitok also called for greater investment in skills development, youth employment, gender inclusion and fair labour practices across the tourism sector.

"Our people continue to be our most valuable asset. We must continue to invest in skills development, youth empowerment, gender inclusion and fair labour practices throughout the industry," he said.

KAHC Chairman Christopher Musau backed the proposal, saying a more flexible aviation policy would help increase tourist arrivals and allow Kenya to better compete with other destinations that are attracting higher visitor numbers.