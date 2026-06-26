Chad: Signing of the Statute of the Interfaith Platform to Strengthen Peace and Social Cohesion

N'djamena — "We will continue to work so that everyone can contribute to human development and to achieving our common goal of building a united, prosperous Chad that looks confidently to the future." With these words, Monsignor Edmond Djitangar Goetbé of N'Djamena explained the significance of the new interfaith platform established by the National Council for Islamic Affairs of Chad (CNAIT), the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Chad (CET) and the Alliance of Evangelical Churches and Missions in Chad (EEMET).

The Archbishop of N'Djamena was among the signatories of the platform's statute and internal regulations, which were signed yesterday, June 25 during a ceremony chaired by Deputy Prime Minister for Territorial Administration and Decentralization Limane Mahamat.

Mahamat described the initiative as an important step toward strengthening social cohesion and mutual acceptance among communities, noting that it establishes a formal framework through which religious leaders will be able to coordinate their efforts to preserve peace and social cohesion.

"There was no appropriate framework that allowed religious leaders to carry out their shared mission effectively. Thanks to the platform's statute and internal regulations, it can now operate like any legally recognized association and benefit from the support provided by law," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

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He also conveyed President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno's appreciation for the contribution made by the country's various religious communities in promoting peace.

In a country such as Chad, characterized by considerable religious diversity and persistent challenges related to security and regional stability, the platform also aims to prevent religion from being exploited as a source of social division.

As Tao Élysée, Secretary of EEMET, remarked: "There is no benefit in allowing religions to become a cause of mutual rejection. We certainly have our own faithful and our own beliefs, but we also share the responsibility of building our nation together. We live in a secular state, but one founded on cooperative secularism, in which God must have his place in society. Without this spiritual dimension, our society would lose an essential part of its meaning."

His remarks were echoed by Sheikh Abdadayim Abdallah Ousman, President of the CNAIT, who said: "Together with our Catholic and Protestant brothers and sisters, we have been working for several years to promote peaceful coexistence and mutual respect. We support the State's efforts to strengthen national unity and to make our fellow citizens aware that, above all, we are Chadians, called to live together."