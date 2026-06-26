Kenya: Ready for Kickoff! Western Region to Host Opening Leg of Chapa Dimba Season Five

NAIROBI — The fifth edition of Safaricom Chapa Dimba gets underway on Saturday, June 27, with grassroots matches across the Western region, marking the start of another exciting season of Kenya's premier youth football tournament.

The opening round has attracted 521 teams, comprising 340 boys' teams and 181 girls' teams from Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma counties, representing a significant increase from the previous season.

Nationwide, the tournament has recorded an overwhelming response, with 3,178 teams (2,367 boys' teams and 811 girls' teams) registering to compete this season, surpassing the target of 3000 teams.

Speaking ahead of the kick-off, Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the overwhelming registrations demonstrate the impact the tournament continues to have on youth football development across the country.

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" Every season, we are seeing more teams, more talent, and more success stories emerge from communities across Kenya. While not every team was able to secure a place in this year's competition, we encourage those who missed out to continue preparing and look forward to the next season. Chapa Dimba is a long-term platform, and there will always be another opportunity to showcase talent and pursue football dreams," Ndegwa said.

Last season's Western Regional champions, Ebwali Boys from Vihiga County and Brenda Girls from Bungoma County, are among the teams returning this year with hopes of defending their titles.

"We are excited to have Safaricom Chapa Dimba back. Last season, I led Ebwali FC to become regional champions, and I was proud to see players like Austine Odongo, Derrick Oketch and Edwin Onyango progress to the All-Star team that travelled to Spain. This year, I return with a new team, confident they will perform well and attract interest from national league clubs," Vihiga Cranes head coach Francis Muhambe said.

Following the ward-level matches, successful teams will progress through sub-county, county, regional and national competitions.

National champions in both the boys' and girls' categories will each receive KES 1 million, with additional prizes awarded at county and regional levels, alongside individual awards for the Most Valuable Player, Top Scorer and Best Goalkeeper.

Beyond the competition, 150 outstanding players will be identified from the county to the national level and will receive fully funded tertiary education scholarships under the Safaricom Citizens of the Future programme.

The scholarships will cover tuition fees, accommodation and a monthly upkeep stipend, enabling beneficiaries to pursue courses of their choice at public tertiary institutions across the country.

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Outstanding players will also form an All-Stars team that will represent Kenya at the Gothia Cup in Sweden, the world's largest youth football tournament, where they will compete against top international talent and gain exposure to scouts, academies and professional clubs from around the world.

Since its launch in 2017, Safaricom Chapa Dimba has grown into one of Kenya's most successful grassroots sports development platforms, producing players who now feature in local leagues, national teams and international clubs, while creating sustainable pathways to professional football, education and life-changing opportunities.