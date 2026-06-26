Kenya: NTSA Directs Owners of Vehicles Older Than 4 Years to Book Annual Inspections From July 1

Nairobi — The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has directed owners of motor vehicles older than four years from their recorded date of manufacture to book annual inspections from July 1, as part of a broader road safety compliance regime.

In a public notice issued Friday, the Authority said inspections will be conducted at NTSA centres under the Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026, which come into force on July 1.

"All motor vehicle owners with vehicles above four years from the recorded date of manufacture are therefore expected to book for annual inspection through the NTSA service portal accessible through the eCitizen platform," the notice stated.

The regulations require every motor vehicle older than four years, whether privately owned or government-owned, to undergo an annual inspection test to determine its roadworthiness.

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Vehicles that pass inspection will be issued with inspection stickers and reports, while those that fail will receive defect reports detailing repairs that must be undertaken before re-inspection.

NTSA, however, clarified that enforcement of mandatory inspections for private motor vehicles will not begin immediately, saying timelines for enforcement will be communicated to the public in due course.

The Authority further noted that vehicles that fail inspection may only be driven for purposes of repair before re-inspection. Owners who present failed vehicles for re-inspection within 14 days at the same inspection centre will not be charged an additional inspection fee.

Under the new rules, motorists who operate vehicles that are required to undergo inspection but have not been inspected commit an offence. The law also criminalises the use of inspection stickers issued for another vehicle, unauthorized alteration of inspection reports, and attempts to circumvent inspection requirements.

Offenders face a fine of up to Sh20,000, imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

The regulations also prohibit motorists from operating vehicles on public roads without valid inspection stickers.

NTSA said it has not yet licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services and urged motorists to use official channels when seeking inspection services.

The announcement came alongside separate guidance affecting school transport and commercial vehicles, with the Authority indicating that enforcement timelines for new safety technologies in those sectors will be communicated later.

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