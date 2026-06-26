Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Summons Parliament for Special Sitting On Cab 3

26 June 2026
263Chat (Harare)
By Elia Ntali

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has summoned the National Assembly to an extraordinary sitting on Tuesday, June 30, to consider the controversial Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill.

The special sitting was announced in an Extraordinary Government Gazette published on Friday, June 26, under General Notice 1003 of 2026.

According to the notice, the President exercised his powers under Section 110(2)(c) of the Constitution to recall Parliament.

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"Pursuant to section 110(2)(c) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa, has summoned the National Assembly to sit on Tuesday, 30th June, 2026, at 1415 hours," the Government Gazette states.

The notice says the extraordinary sitting has been convened specifically to allow legislators to debate and consider the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (H.B. 1B, 2026).

The move comes amid growing public debate over the proposed constitutional changes, with legal experts, civil society organisations and opposition parties raising concerns over the consultation process and the potential implications of the amendments.

The Government Gazette also directs all Members of Parliament to attend the special sitting.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda confirmed the recall in the official notice.

"The summoning of the National Assembly is meant to enable the National Assembly to consider the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill (H.B. 1B, 2026). All Members of the National Assembly must, therefore, attend the extraordinary sitting of the National Assembly at Parliament on Tuesday, 30th June, 2026, at 1415 hours," Chokuda said.

The sitting is expected to attract significant public attention as lawmakers begin deliberations on a Bill that could reshape key provisions of Zimbabwe's Constitution.

The outcome of Tuesday's debate is likely to influence the direction of one of the country's most closely watched constitutional reform processes in recent years.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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