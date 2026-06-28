Africa at the World Cup: Talent Is Not the Problem—The System Is

guest column

Every time the FIFA World Cup comes around, Africa dreams. From the streets of Lagos to the townships of Johannesburg, from the neighborhoods of Casablanca to the villages of Senegal, millions of children watch the world’s biggest football tournament believing that one day they too will wear the colors of their nation on football’s grandest stage. The passion is unquestionable.

The talent is undeniable. Yet the same painful question continues to echo after almost every World Cup: Why does Africa produce some of the world’s greatest footballers, yet struggle to consistently produce World Cup champions? The answer is not simple, but it begins long before the opening whistle of the tournament.

Africa has produced remarkable moments in World Cup history. Cameroon shocked the world in 1990. Senegal captured hearts in 2002. Ghana came within inches of reaching the semi-finals in 2010. Morocco made history in 2022 by becoming the first African nation to reach the World Cup semi-finals. These achievements proved something many already knew: African football belongs among the world’s elite. But isolated successes are different from sustained excellence.

The uncomfortable truth is that Africa often exports talent while importing football systems. Walk into the dressing rooms of Europe’s biggest clubs and you will find African names everywhere. African players are winning domestic leagues, UEFA Champions League titles and individual awards. They are among the fastest, strongest and most technically gifted athletes in the world.

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Even more striking is the number of elite European national teams that feature players of African heritage. France has long benefited from players whose family roots stretch across West and North Africa. Other European nations have also fielded talented footballers with African backgrounds, reflecting decades of migration and multicultural societies.

This reality should not be viewed simply as Africa “losing” players. Many of these athletes were born and raised in Europe and naturally represent the countries where they grew up. Their success also highlights something important: when talented youngsters are placed in well-organized academies, supported by qualified coaches, modern facilities and stable football structures, they flourish. That is perhaps the biggest lesson for Africa.

The issue is not a shortage of gifted footballers. It is a shortage of systems that consistently develop them. Too many African nations still lack structured grassroots football. Across much of the continent, children play with incredible passion but limited support. Community football is often underfunded. School competitions disappear because of financial constraints. Qualified youth coaches are too few. Modern training facilities remain concentrated in only a handful of cities.

By contrast, many European footballers enter organized academies between the ages of six and ten. They receive technical coaching, nutritional guidance, medical care, psychological support and educational opportunities throughout their development. By the time they reach professional football, thousands of hours have already been invested in their growth. Africa often begins this investment far too late.

Another challenge is governance. Across the continent, football associations have repeatedly faced accusations of poor administration, financial mismanagement, political interference and inconsistent long-term planning. While many associations have made meaningful progress, instability still affects several national programs. When football administration changes direction every election cycle, youth development plans rarely survive long enough to produce results.

The consequences are obvious. Many of Africa’s brightest young players leave home as teenagers, searching for better coaching, professional contracts and stable careers abroad. Their decisions are rarely driven by a lack of patriotism. Instead, they reflect rational choices made by young people pursuing opportunity, financial security and professional excellence.

Imagine if those same opportunities existed at home. Imagine world-class academies across every African region. Imagine every primary school having structured football competitions. Imagine coaches receiving continuous professional education. Imagine transparent football federations investing television revenues directly into youth development rather than administration. The transformation would be extraordinary.

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) remains one of football’s most exciting tournaments. The passion, atmosphere and quality of competition continue to improve, and the tournament has produced unforgettable moments. Yet AFCON can become even stronger. Scheduling disputes with European club football continue to create unnecessary tensions. Better commercial planning could generate greater revenues for participating nations. Stadium infrastructure still varies considerably between host countries. Greater consistency in officiating, broadcasting quality, sports science and tournament logistics would elevate the competition further.

Most importantly, AFCON should not simply be viewed as Africa’s biggest football event. It should become the engine that funds African football development. Every sponsorship agreement, broadcasting deal and commercial partnership should help finance youth academies, coach education, women’s football, sports medicine, refereeing development and grassroots competitions across the continent. Football investment cannot end with the senior national team. It must begin with the six-year-old child kicking a ball on a dusty field.

Africa does not lack dreams. It does not lack passion. It certainly does not lack talent. What it needs is patient investment, transparent leadership and a long-term commitment to building football from the ground up rather than expecting miracles every four years.

World Cups are not won during the tournament. They are won years earlier—in school fields, community clubs, youth academies and training centres where tomorrow’s champions first learn the game.

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If Africa commits itself to nurturing its children, protecting its talent, strengthening its institutions and investing consistently in football development, then future generations may no longer celebrate reaching the quarter-finals or semi-finals as historic achievements. They will believe, with good reason, that lifting the World Cup trophy is not an impossible dream, but an achievable destination.

Africa has already produced world-class players. The next challenge is producing world-class football systems. When that happens, the world will not simply admire African football.

It will fear it.

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Daniel Makokera is a renowed media personality who has worked as journalist, television anchor, producer and conference presenter for over 20 years. Throughout his career as presenter and anchor, he has travelled widely across the continent and held exclusive interviews with some of Africa's most illustrious leaders. These include former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, former South African presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Zimbabwean Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai and presidents Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe and Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He currently is the CEO of Pamuzinda Productions based in South Africa.