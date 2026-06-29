Congo-Kinshasa: UN Envoy Urges Parties to 'Stay the Course' Towards Peace in Eastern DR Congo

The new head of the UN mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has urged parties to the peace processes for the volatile eastern region to maintain momentum and fully implement their commitments.

James Swan delivered his first briefing to the Security Council nearly a year after the DRC and Rwanda signed a peace agreement in Washington, DC.

Together with the Doha Framework for a Comprehensive Peace Agreement signed in Qatar and mediation efforts led by the African Union (AU), these processes have created "an agreed pathway" to address the protracted conflict in eastern DRC.

"It is now imperative that momentum be maintained, and that the commitments agreed to by the signatories be fully implemented," he said.

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Fighting continues in key areas

Mr. Swan who was appointed in March to head the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC, known by the French acronym MONUSCO.

He warned that the security situation in the east remains highly unstable and civilians continue to pay a heavy toll amid ongoing clashes in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri provinces.

Heavy fighting has continued between the Alliance Fleuve Congo/23rd of March Movement (AFC/M23), supported by Rwandan forces, and the Congolese Army (FARDC) allied with the Wazalendo armed group.

In some areas, the Congolese troops are backed by the Democratic Forces for the Freedom of Rwanda (FDLR), a largely ethnic Hutu armed group founded by former perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi.

Clashes are mainly occurring in two locations in North Kivu, namely Rubaya, an important mining centre, and in the area around Rutshuru, but also in the high plains of South Kivu.

He said the use of offensive drones, artillery and heavy weapons has sharply increased risks to civilians and infrastructure.

Although the AFC/M23 has partially withdrawn from some areas, the group continues to consolidate parallel administrative structures in territory under its control.

Mr. Swan called for the swift deployment of the mechanism for monitoring and verifying ceasefire commitments under the Doha process.

MONUSCO has provided the mechanism with office space in the city of Goma, along with equipment and furniture, and is preparing logistical and security support for ceasefire monitoring missions.

Civilians under fire

The envoy also highlighted the continuing threat posed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF). Since the Council last met on the DRC, the armed group has killed 287 civilians in Ituri, including 44 women.

In North Kivu, ADF violence eased temporarily earlier this year but resumed recently in Beni territory, where 66 civilians have been killed, including 17 women and three children.

Since 19 March, MONUSCO has documented 632 civilian deaths linked to armed conflict in North Kivu and Ituri.

During the same period, the UN also documented 1,221 human rights violations, including conflict-related sexual violence committed by armed groups and members of the defence and security forces. A total of 2,968 victims, including 392 women and 378 children, were affected.

MONUSCO has intensified patrols and increased mobile operating bases in areas affected by ADF attacks and around sites for internally displaced persons. Since 19 March, peacekeepers and the Congolese Army have conducted more than 2,000 joint patrols.

The mission has also supported local and provincial peace mechanisms, particularly in Ituri, where progress has been made on implementing a roadmap for dialogue among armed groups in Aru.

Support for both security sector reform as well as disarmament, demobilization and reintegration efforts continue. Between March and June, MONUSCO facilitated the repatriation of 156 former Rwandan combatants and 163 dependents associated with FDLR and other foreign armed groups.

© UNICEF/Vincent Tremeau A health worker checks a child potentially infected with Ebola being carried on the back of a caregiver at the Ebola Treatment Centre of Beni, North Kivu province, DR Congo. Ebola outbreak amid humanitarian crisis

Mr. Swan underscored MONUSCO's commitment to implement its mandate despite the liquidity crisis hitting UN peace operations at a time when needs are surging in the DRC.

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The humanitarian situation remains grave, with nearly 27 million people -- more than a quarter of the population -- experiencing food insecurity. A $1.4 billion humanitarian plan to assist 7.3 million people this year is just over 53 per cent funded.

The situation is further compounded by the Ebola outbreak declared on 15 May which is unfolding in an area affected by active conflict and in urban settings with overstretched health services, thus posing significant risks of further spread.

UN support unwavering

Mr. Swan concluded his briefing by urging all parties to the Washington and Doha agreements "to stay the course toward a durable peace."

He also reiterated calls made by the UN Secretary-General for all parties to fully comply with two Security Council resolutions which reaffirm respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of the DRC.

"MONUSCO's support for the aspirations of the Congolese people for sustainable peace, security and development remains unwavering," he said.