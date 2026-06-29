Sudan: Drone Attacks Deepen Humanitarian Crisis in El Obeid, Joint Forces Claims Gains in North Darfur

El Obeid / Karnoi / Ambro / El Tina — Repeated drone strikes on El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, have killed and injured civilians this week, damaged key infrastructure and deepened shortages of fuel, water and bread, while fighting continues across North Darfur, displacing thousands of people.

Eyewitnesses told Radio Dabanga that drones have targeted El Obeid almost daily, with attacks beginning as early as 10am and, on some nights, continuing from 11pm until the early hours of the morning. Residents said the strikes have created widespread fear as they hit civilian and service facilities across the city.

Eight pupils at El Jeel El Raed Private Girls' School were injured on Friday when rocket fragments from a drone strike fell on the school.

Residents said recent attacks have also struck fuel stations and areas near Yathrib School and Dar El Fikr School, injuring several schoolgirls who were taken to Tabyan Specialist Hospital for treatment.

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Other strikes reportedly hit a military vehicle near the Women's and Maternity Hospital, and sewage tankers suspected of transporting fuel, killing three people.

The attacks have further disrupted supplies of fuel, sending black market prices soaring. Residents said a gallon of petrol now sells for between SDG150,000 and SDG160,000, while diesel costs between SDG75,000 and SDG90,000 per gallon.

The fuel shortage has driven up transport fares and reduced public transport services, forcing many residents to rely on tuk-tuks to move around the city.

Rising fuel costs have also disrupted bakery operations, pushing up bread prices to three or four loaves for SDG1,000, depending on the neighbourhood.

Heavy rainfall on Thursday evening brought temporary relief to El Obeid after days of severe water shortages and prolonged power cuts.

Residents collected rainwater in household containers as prices for water had reached unprecedented levels, with a barrel of untreated water selling for around SDG25,000 and jerrycans costing between SDG3,000 and SDG5,000.

'Joint Forces capture Abu Gamra'

The Joint Forces, allied with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), announced that it had recaptured Abu Gamra in Karnoi locality, North Darfur, following clashes with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Joint Force spokesperson Maj Mutawakkil Ali said the operation, carried out alongside the SAF and allied Popular Resistance forces, destroyed and captured several RSF military vehicles and forced RSF fighters to withdraw.

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He said military operations would continue until security and stability are restored. Fighting nevertheless continues across Karnoi, Ambro and El Tina localities.

The RSF seized Ambro and neighbouring areas, including the Orshi reservoir, earlier this month.

The International Organization for Migration said attacks by the RSF displaced about 3,950 people from seven villages in Ambro locality over the past two weeks.