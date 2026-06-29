Sudan: 'Latest U.S. Sanctions On Sudanese Aviation Could Complicate Finance, Commerce'

Khartoum / Amsterdam — The Sudanese Centre for Civil Aviation Studies and Research says new US sanctions imposed on Sudan under the Chemical and Biological Weapons Control and Warfare Elimination Act (CBW Act), which entered their second phase on 26 June 2026, are unlikely to halt civil aviation or air cargo operations to Sudan. However, they could create financial and commercial challenges for the country's air transport sector.

In an analytical paper, the centre said reports referring to a ban on Sudanese airlines require clarification. It noted that the US legislation applies only to state-owned airlines and does not extend to privately owned Sudanese carriers.

The centre pointed out that the first phase of the sanctions, which came into force on June 27, 2025, included an important exemption for civil aviation safety. The United States continued to allow licences for the export or re-export of equipment, spare parts and technical services required to ensure the safe operation of civilian passenger aircraft, reflecting the international principle that civil aviation safety should not be compromised even under sanctions.

It added that the second phase of the sanctions includes US opposition to loans or financial assistance to Sudan from international financial institutions, additional export restrictions and a ban on Sudanese state-owned airlines operating within the United States.

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'No direct operational impact'

The centre said the measures would have no direct operational impact because there are currently no direct flights between Sudan and the United States, and Sudan's national carrier has not operated services to the US for several years.

With regard to air cargo, the paper said goods would continue to reach Sudan through foreign airlines and regional transit hubs. However, the sanctions could increase shipping and insurance costs, tighten banking procedures, and impose stricter compliance requirements, raising transport costs and slowing some transactions without bringing them to a halt.

The centre also expects indirect effects on the air travel market through more complicated processes for transferring funds and settling airline revenues, particularly through International Air Transport Association (IATA) systems such as the Billing and Settlement Plan (BSP) and the IATA Clearing House.

Impact on payment channels

The paper said the sanctions do not directly prohibit the sale of airline tickets between Sudan Airways and international carriers. However, financial restrictions could affect the settlement of ticket revenues and the transfer of funds, while prompting some banks and commercial intermediaries to tighten their procedures or reduce their dealings with Sudanese institutions.

The centre concluded that the greatest challenge facing Sudan's aviation sector in the coming period would not be operating rights or the continuation of flights, but maintaining payment channels, banking settlement systems, insurance arrangements, and commercial relationships with international financial institutions.

It said these elements are fundamental to the efficient functioning of the air transport industry.

The centre called on the relevant authorities to monitor legal and financial developments related to the sanctions and to work to limit their impact on the aviation sector by strengthening cooperation with international organisations and partners across the global air transport industry.

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As reported by Radio Dabanga today, The USA has announced a new raft of sanctions on Sudan, billed as "taking further action against those responsible for perpetuating violence, obstructing peace efforts, and fuelling the war in Sudan." The new sanctions were announced by the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Friday.

In a statement following the announcement, US Dept of State spokesperson Tommy Pigott, says that the USA is "sanctioning eight individuals and entities prolonging the devastating conflict through procurement and recruitment operations. These networks supply weapons, explosives, and foreign fighters to both the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Their support has prolonged a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis and provided space for terrorist groups to operate."