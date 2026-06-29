Congo-Kinshasa: IMF Approves $349m Disbursement for DR Congo

The International Monetary Fund approved a $348.5 million disbursement to the Democratic Republic of Congo after completing reviews of 2 programs supporting the country's economic reforms.

The IMF board completed the third review of the Extended Credit Facility and the second review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The new financing includes $258.2 million under the ECF and $90.3 million under the RSF, bringing total disbursements to the DRC since January 2025 to more than $1.03 billion.

The decision comes as the DRC faces security pressure in the east, humanitarian needs from population displacement, lower copper prices, the Middle East crisis, internal political tensions and the Ebola outbreak. The IMF said these shocks have increased uncertainty around public finances and economic policy.

Despite those pressures, the Fund said the economy remains resilient, supported by mining growth and a recovery in non-extractive activity. Inflation fell to 2.5% year-on-year at the end of April 2026, helped by currency appreciation, while the current-account deficit is expected to narrow.

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The IMF said overall reform performance was satisfactory, though some targets were missed, including the domestic budget balance and compliance with mining exchange-rate practices. The Fund urged the government to maintain fiscal discipline, continue reserve accumulation, strengthen governance and accelerate reforms in public financial management, transparency, anti-corruption and private-sector development.

Key Takeaways

The IMF approval gives the DRC financial support at a time when the country faces several shocks at once. Security pressure in the east, lower copper prices and health risks all create fiscal and economic stress. The disbursement helps the government protect priority spending and maintain macroeconomic stability while continuing reforms. The positive signal is that inflation has fallen, reserves are improving and mining activity remains a key growth driver. But the DRC's dependence on minerals remains a major risk. When copper prices fall or conflict disrupts operations, public revenue and foreign exchange can come under pressure. The IMF's focus on fiscal discipline and reserve accumulation reflects that vulnerability. Governance reforms are also central. Better public finance management, anti-corruption rules and transparency can help ensure that mining revenue supports infrastructure, social spending and resilience rather than short-term gaps. For investors and development partners, the message is mixed but constructive: the DRC remains exposed to major risks, but the IMF sees enough reform progress to keep support flowing.