Algeria: Flat6Labs, IFC Launch Startalgeria Program for Startups, MSMEs

Flat6Labs, the International Finance Corporation and Algeria's Ministry of Knowledge Economy, Startups and Micro-Enterprises launched StartAlgeria, a programme to strengthen entrepreneur support organisations in Algeria.

The programme will focus on organisations that work with pre-seed and seed-stage startups. It is designed to improve how incubators and other support groups select startups, design programmes, prepare founders for investment and connect with investors and policymakers.

StartAlgeria will begin with a first cohort of incubators based in Algiers. Selected organisations will take part in workshops and masterclasses covering startup selection, programme delivery and investment readiness.

Participants will also receive 6 months of mentorship after the main programme. The support will focus on fundraising strategy, partnerships, financial sustainability and programme improvement.

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Flat6Labs Chief Executive Officer Yehia Houry said Algeria's startup ecosystem is showing growing maturity, supported by a new generation of founders, stronger institutional backing and national focus on innovation. He said the next step is to help support organisations identify stronger startups, deliver better programmes and build closer links between entrepreneurs and capital.

Key Takeaways

StartAlgeria shows that Algeria's startup ecosystem is moving from founder support alone to ecosystem infrastructure. Startups need capital, but they also need strong incubators, accelerators and support organisations that can help them refine products, reach customers and prepare for investment. Many early ecosystems struggle because support programmes are fragmented, underfunded or disconnected from investors. By focusing on entrepreneur support organisations, StartAlgeria is trying to improve the quality of the pipeline before startups reach the funding stage. The partnership with Flat6Labs and IFC brings external experience, while the ministry's role gives the programme local policy backing. The focus on Algiers makes sense for a pilot, but the real impact will depend on whether the model spreads to other regions and sectors. If the programme helps Algerian ESOs become more financially sustainable and better connected to capital, it could strengthen the country's position as an emerging North African innovation hub.