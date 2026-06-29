Africa: South Africa's Stocks & Strauss Closes $24m University Technology Fund

South African investment firm Stocks & Strauss closed its University Technology Fund II at ZAR400 million, or about $24 million, to back startups linked to local universities and alumni networks.

The close brings total capital across the firm's university-linked early-stage investment platform to more than ZAR700 million. The platform is designed to help commercialise innovation from South African tertiary institutions.

Investors in UTF II include the SA SME Fund, Stellenbosch University, Allan & Gill Gray Philanthropies, Sanlam, Fireball Capital, the Technology Innovation Agency, the University of Pretoria, Wits University and the University of Cape Town.

The platform now includes UTF I, which was fully deployed at ZAR230 million, the UTF Seed Fund at ZAR86 million and UTF II at ZAR400 million. Together, the funds allow Stocks & Strauss to support companies from formation and seed stage through early growth.

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Managing Partner Wayne Stocks said UTF II gives the firm more capital to back companies when patient and specialist funding can make a major difference. He said South Africa's universities are producing technologies and founders with global potential, and the fund's role is to help turn them into scalable companies.

Key Takeaways

The close of UTF II shows how South Africa is building a clearer funding path for university-linked innovation. Many strong technologies begin in universities, but they often struggle to become companies because researchers and founders lack early capital, commercial support and access to investors. A dedicated fund can help bridge that gap by investing before traditional venture capital is ready to step in. The investor base also matters. The presence of major universities, philanthropy, financial institutions and public innovation agencies shows a shared interest in turning research into businesses. That can support sectors such as health, engineering, climate, software, deep tech and industrial innovation. The challenge is commercialisation. University startups often need help with intellectual property, product-market fit, hiring, sales and global expansion. If Stocks & Strauss can support companies from seed through early growth, it could help more South African research become exportable technology businesses.