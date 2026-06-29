South Africa: Proteas Through to Semis As Aussies End India's World Cup Hopes

South Africa secured a semi-final spot at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday after Australia beat India by six wickets at Lord's.

The Proteas had done their part earlier by defeating Bangladesh by four wickets in their final group match.

That result left Group A hinging on the last fixture between Australia and India.

With Australia already close to qualifying, their win confirmed both themselves and SA as the group's two semi-finalists, while India were eliminated.

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India elected to bat and posted 170-4 thanks to a late surge from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana, 38, and Shafali Verma, 34, gave them a 66-run start before Sophie Molineux broke through and a run-out removed Mandhana.

Jemimah Rodrigues added 64 with Kaur before retiring out.

Kaur then exploded, reaching 50 off 25 balls -- the fastest by an Indian in Women's T20 World Cups -- with three consecutive sixes off Molineux in the final over.

India took 36 from the last two overs. Molineux finished with 2-46 as Australia dropped four catches.

Renuka Singh Thakur struck first ball and Deepti Sharma's dismissal of Beth Mooney made her the leading wicket-taker in women's internationals with 356. At 68/3, Australia were in trouble.

But Ellyse Perry, 56 off 38, and Ashleigh Gardner, 53 not out off 29, shared 100 to complete the highest successful chase in tournament history, reaching 172/4 in 19 overs.

South Africa will take on England in Thursday in the second semi-final after Australia face West Indies on Tuesday.