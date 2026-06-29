Africa: What Will It Take for Low-Cost Airlines to Succeed in Africa?

The success of low-cost airlines in Africa will depend less on offering cheaper tickets and more on reducing the high costs and regulatory barriers that airlines face, according to aviation experts.

Low-cost airlines, often referred to as budget carriers, are airlines that reduce operating costs by simplifying their services. They typically offer lower base fares while charging separately for extras such as checked baggage, seat selection, and onboard meals.

The model is designed to maximise efficiency, keep aircraft flying more frequently and make air travel more affordable and accessible to a wider segment of passengers.

Many airlines across the world operate this kind of model, including Ryanair, JetBlue, Spirit Airlines, IndiGo, Wizz Air, EasyJet, AirAsia, FlyDubai, and Iberia Express, to mention but a few.

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Most of these airlines are predominantly based in Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

In Africa, there are barely any airlines operating this model. Jambojet, FlySafair, Fastjet, and Air Arabia Maroc, are among the most known low-cost airlines on the continent.

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According to aviation analyst Derek Nseko, successful low-cost carriers globally, such as Southwest Airlines in the United States, emerged in environments where deregulation allowed airlines to operate freely, maximise aircraft utilisation, and simplify operations through single aircraft types and direct point-to-point routes.

"The model depends on high efficiency and very high aircraft utilisation. It is not just about pricing, but about operating in an ecosystem that supports scale," he said.

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However, he noted that Africa's aviation environment lacks the market integration needed to support such scale.

"A low-cost airline thrives on freedom of movement. It needs flexibility to deploy aircraft, open routes quickly and stimulate demand across large integrated markets," he noted. "But in Africa, airlines often face route restrictions, approval delays and inconsistent regulation before operations even begin."

Structural barriers

Zemedeneh Negatu, Global Chairman of Fairfax Africa, an investment and advisory firm, said African airlines operate in an environment where multiple cost pressures combine to make low-cost operations extremely difficult.

He noted that airport charges, air navigation fees, and aviation-related taxes are generally 10-15 per cent higher than global averages, increasing the cost of each flight.

In addition, he said jet fuel prices in Africa are about 12-17 per cent higher than global benchmarks, largely due to import dependency, inefficient supply chains, and limited local refining capacity.

Negatu further explained that maintenance and capital costs are also 6-10 per cent higher than international standards, driven by reliance on imported spare parts, foreign currency pricing, and aircraft leasing arrangements denominated in US dollars.

"These pressures do not operate in isolation. When combined, they push overall operating costs to approximately 15-20 per cent above global norms," he noted.

"That cost gap undermines the viability of low-cost carriers, which depend on extremely tight margins and high passenger volumes to remain profitable," he added.

Negatu observed that the low-cost model works in environments where costs are predictable and relatively low. However, when structural inefficiencies persist, offering low fares becomes financially unsustainable rather than competitive.

"The situation is further complicated by currency volatility, which exposes airlines to sudden cost increases in fuel, leasing, and maintenance contracts," he said.

Regulatory challenges

Beyond cost pressures, aviation experts say Africa's regulatory framework continues to restrict competition and limit the entry of new players into the market.

Alexander Nwuba, an aviation expert, said the continent's continued reliance on Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASAs) is one of the major structural obstacles.

"Bilateral agreements often require country-to-country negotiations that control routes, restrict capacity and slow down market entry, such arrangements tend to favour national carriers, creating protectionist environments that limit competition and keep airfares high," he said.

He insisted that this structure reduces competition and prevents new entrants from accessing markets freely, which ultimately limits consumer choice.

Although frameworks such as the Yamoussoukro Decision and the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) were designed to liberalise African skies, implementation has been slow and inconsistent.

As a result, Africa remains one of the most fragmented aviation markets in the world, despite ongoing integration efforts under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), he said.

For Nseko, airlines cannot achieve the scale required for low-cost operations due to limited cross-border connectivity, which explains why the continent has struggled to create the scale necessary for low-cost economics.

"The continent has demand, but it lacks integration and density. Without sufficient scale, airlines are unable to spread fixed costs across a large number of passengers, making it difficult to reduce fares while maintaining profitability," he said.

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A model for Africa

While global low-cost models such as Ryanair, EasyJet, and Southwest Airlines offer useful lessons, experts caution that Africa cannot simply copy and paste these systems.

Instead, they say airlines must adapt to local realities, including infrastructure gaps and income variability.

This includes using smaller or right-sized aircraft for less dense routes, integrating mobile money platforms into ticketing systems, and combining passenger transport with cargo services to diversify revenue streams.

Nseko said priority reforms must include stronger implementation of SAATM, reduction of taxes and airport charges, improved secondary airport infrastructure, simplified visa regimes, and more predictable regulatory systems.

"A genuine low-cost aviation system cannot exist without policy alignment across borders," he said.

Negatu echoed this view, arguing that structural reforms are essential if Africa is to close its aviation cost gap with other regions.

Without such changes, experts warn that Africa will continue to experience high airfares, limited connectivity, and slow growth in the aviation sector despite increasing demand for air travel driven by a growing middle class and expanding regional trade.