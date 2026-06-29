Rwanda: Kigali's Bus Reforms Face Their Real Test

editorial

Six months into Kigali's new public transport model, there are encouraging signs that the city is moving in the right direction. Increased ridership, government-backed investment in buses, performance-based contracts, and a growing emphasis on technology suggest a deliberate effort to transform public transport from a fragmented business into a public service.

Ecofleet Solutions deserves credit for acknowledging both the progress made and the challenges that remain.

Unlike many public-sector projects that rush to declare success, the company appears focused on improving reliability and sustainability before pursuing rapid expansion.

That is a sensible approach. For commuters, a predictable bus that arrives on time is often more valuable than an ambitious expansion plan that cannot be sustained.

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If technology can eventually provide real-time schedules and improve operational monitoring, it could significantly enhance the daily commuting experience.

However, caution is warranted when assessing the reforms' early results. While daily ridership has reportedly increased from around 150,000 to 240,000 passengers, Ecofleet itself admits that part of this growth may be explained by stronger controls against fare evasion rather than a dramatic increase in actual users. A clearer picture will emerge only after more data is collected.

The limited uptake of park-and-ride facilities also highlights that infrastructure alone does not change behaviour. Incentives matter. If policymakers want more residents to leave their private cars at home, public transport must be not only affordable but also convenient and attractive.

Perhaps the biggest test lies in service culture. Drivers remain the face of the transport system, and persistent concerns about customer service cannot be solved by technology alone.

New buses and digital platforms will have limited impact if commuters continue to encounter poor treatment or inconsistent service.

Financial sustainability is another issue that deserves close attention. The model currently relies heavily on diesel-powered buses at a time of volatile fuel prices.

The planned transition to electric buses could lower operating costs in the long run, but it will require substantial investment and careful execution.

Kigali's transport reforms are still in their early stages. The ambition to increase public transport use from an estimated 20 per cent today to 50 per cent over the next decade is commendable.

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Achieving it, however, will depend on consistent delivery. For now, the priority should remain clear: build a system that commuters can trust every day.