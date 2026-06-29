Malawi: Nkhalamba Offers a Steady Hand to Stranded Malawians

In the midst of the uncertainty facing Malawians caught up in xenophobic violence in South Africa, Dr McBride Nkhalamba's decision to contribute K5 million has emerged as one of the steadier, more reassuring gestures in a week marked by fear and displacement.

His donation, announced by writer and community organiser Stanley Onjezani Kenani, carries the quiet weight of someone choosing to act rather than simply observe -- a reminder of how diaspora compassion often becomes the first line of support when official responses move slowly.

Kenani says the contribution lifts the fundraising total to K11.8 million, alongside R400,000 already sent to facilitate the return of two buses carrying affected Malawians.

It is part of a broader, ground-up mobilisation: individuals, diaspora families and corporate institutions piecing together a response that is as much about dignity as it is about logistics.

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Nkhalamba's gesture sits at the centre of that effort -- steady, deliberate, and rooted in the belief that Malawians should not face crisis alone.

Nkhalamba has lived in South Africa long enough to understand the rhythms of its crises: how xenophobic violence flares, how fear spreads, how Malawians caught in the middle often feel invisible. Those close to him say this is what moved him -- not the headlines, but the faces behind them.

He has seen the uncertainty in the eyes of Malawians trying to rebuild their lives far from home, and he knows how quickly that uncertainty can turn into danger.

In moments like this, Nkhalamba becomes a reminder of a familiar truth: that diaspora life is not only about distance, but about connection -- the kind that stretches across borders, across crises, across the fragile spaces where people need reassurance.

His gesture is not loud, but it is deeply felt. A steady hand, offered at a time when many Malawians needed exactly that.