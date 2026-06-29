Zimbabwe: Top Lawyer Slams Justice Minister Ziyambi Over CAB3, Says He Is Pushing Proposed Legislation for Selfish Political Expediency

29 June 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

RENOWNED Harare-based lawyer Jacqueline Sande-Kamanga has launched a scathing attack on Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi over the controversial Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill (CAB3), accusing him of undermining constitutionalism for political gain.

"He sponsored a bill riddled with mistakes and impracticalities. He rushed his ill-thought out, impractical, poorly drafted piece of legislation through Parliament for political expediency, sacrificing constitutionalism and good governance in the process," Sande-Kamanga said writing on X.

Ziyambi, a former MP for Zvimba West, is one of the few ministers appointed from outside Parliament. He lost his parliamentary seat following back-to-back electoral defeats in Zanu PF primaries by current Social Welfare deputy minister Mercy Maruva-Dinha.

The senior legal practitioner warned that CAB3 risks eroding Zimbabwe's democratic gains. She argued that the manner in which it was pushed through Parliament sets a dangerous precedent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Taking an entire nation down the democratic drain into the gutter of governance, into the abyss of authoritarian rule and into the pits of tyranny," she said.

Sande-Kamanga also questioned the minister's motives, describing him as "a profoundly self-serving individual." In her closing remarks, she delivered a stinging rebuke: "An example of a statesman not!"

CAB3, which proposes changes to judicial appointments and other governance structures, has drawn criticism from civil society, opposition parties, and legal experts who say it threatens judicial independence. The bill also seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office and that of Parliament and councils beyond 2028 when their tenure expires.

Minister Ziyambi, who hopes to be rewarded with yet another ministerial job and senatorial post if CAB3 is enacted, has previously defended the Bill, saying it is meant to align the Constitution with practical realities of governance.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.