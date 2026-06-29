Kenya: Nyanza Leaders Defend Ruto Alliance, Reject Return to Opposition Politics

Kisumu — Leaders from the Nyanza region have intensified their defence of the broad-based government arrangement, urging residents to embrace cooperation with President William Ruto's administration instead of returning to opposition politics and street protests.

Speaking during separate church fundraisers in Ugunja and Ugenya constituencies, the leaders said the region stands to gain more through direct participation in government than through political confrontation.

The leaders, among them Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Ugenya MP David Ochieng, Luanda MP David Maungu, Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and former Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, dismissed criticism directed at the partnership between President Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Wandayi, who addressed congregants at Ngunya Catholic Church in Ugunja, took issue with Siaya Governor James Orengo's recent remarks urging residents to reject the alliance with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

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According to Wandayi, President Ruto has consistently supported the region's political aspirations over the years, including backing Raila Odinga's presidential bid in 2007.

"If being inside government is bad, then what is good?" Wandayi posed. "For years we struggled to be part of government. Today, the development agenda of Siaya County and the wider Nyanza region is fully integrated into President Ruto's plans."

The CS argued that the region now has a greater opportunity to influence national development priorities through Cabinet representation and direct engagement with the government.

At a separate fundraiser at St Catherine Yogo Catholic Church in East Ugenya, MP David Ochieng said the region should focus on securing influential ministries capable of driving economic transformation instead of pursuing symbolic political positions.

"As a community, it is wiser to have strong ministries like Health, Agriculture, Finance and Water rather than chase the deputy presidency," Ochieng said.

He added that the community would support Deputy President Kithure Kindiki to retain his position while advocating for more strategic ministries for leaders from the region.

"We want the country to see how effectively we can deliver when entrusted with responsibility," he added.

Luanda MP David Maungu admitted he had previously participated in anti-government demonstrations, including the 2023 and 2024 protests, but said such actions failed to address the economic challenges facing the region.

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"In 2023 and 2024, I carried a sufuria on my head in protest, but did that solve our problems? No," Maungu said.

"Today, if we need electricity or development projects, we can directly engage our ministers like Wandayi and John Mbadi. We are now inside the house and cannot go back to throwing stones from outside."

Uriri MP Mark Nyamita emphasized the need for local communities to benefit from ongoing national government projects estimated to be worth over KSh200 billion across the region.

Nyamita called for local youth and contractors to be given opportunities in the implementation of the projects to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment.

"We want this money to circulate within our communities. Our young people must be empowered through jobs and business opportunities so they are not easily manipulated politically," he said.

Florence Mutua also urged residents to remain committed to the broad-based arrangement, saying it accommodates diverse political interests while creating room for development and inclusion.

The leaders maintained that Nyanza's political future now lies in constructive engagement with the national government, marking a significant shift for a region traditionally associated with opposition politics.