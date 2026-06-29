Uganda: Museveni to Decide Fate of NMG Outlets After Talks With UK, Europe Allies - Muhoozi

Nairobi — Uganda's military chief General Muhoozi Kainerugaba says President Yoweri Museveni will make the final decision on a proposed agreement involving the reopening of Nation Media Group (NMG) outlets currently off air in Uganda.

In a statement posted on X, Muhoozi said discussions were ongoing with allies in the United Kingdom and Europe regarding the possible return of NTV Uganda and Daily Monitor.

"As comrade Andrew Mwenda said, we are having discussions with our allies in the UK and Europe about re-opening both NTV and Daily Monitor," Muhoozi said.

"We shall take the results of these discussions to Mzee for final approval," he added, referring to President Museveni.

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The remarks come amid growing controversy surrounding the shutdown of several Nation Media Group outlets in Uganda, including NTV Uganda, Spark TV, Dembe FM and KFM.

The stations went off air following reports of a security operation allegedly linked to directives from Muhoozi, sparking criticism from media freedom advocates and opposition figures.

Earlier, the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) said it was seeking "verified information" regarding the circumstances that led to the shutdown of the media outlets.

UCC Executive Director Nyombi Thembo said consultations with relevant government stakeholders were ongoing and urged the public to remain calm as authorities establish the facts surrounding the incident.

The developments have intensified debate over press freedom and state influence on independent media in Uganda.

Nation Media Group is one of East Africa's largest media organizations, operating television, radio and digital news platforms across the region.

Media rights groups are now demanding clarity on the circumstances surrounding the shutdown and the conditions being discussed for the outlets to resume broadcasting.