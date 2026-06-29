Sudan: Foreign Minister Welcomes UN Envoy's Initiative On Prisoner of War Exchange With RSF

28 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Foreign Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem, has welcomed the initiative of UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy to Sudan, Pekka Haavisto, calling for cooperation between the Government of Sudan, the Envoy's office, and the International Committee of the Red Cross regarding the exchange of prisoners of war between the Sudanese government and the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

In a statement to the Sudan News Agency (SUNA), the Minister affirmed the Government of Sudan's commitment to safeguarding the lives of its citizens across all parts of the country, noting its adherence to applicable legal and international procedures in such cases.

Read the original article on SNA.

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