Somalia Army Chief Visits Elite Forces Base, Urges Troops to Intensify Operations

28 June 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's army chief, Brig. Gen. Ibrahim Mohamed Mahmoud, visited the Balidogle military base on Saturday, where he inspected elite units and training facilities and urged troops to strengthen efforts against Islamist militants.

Accompanied by senior military officers, Mahmoud toured the Gen. Hassan Tuure Training School, where the 12th intake of the elite Danab special forces is undergoing training, according to a statement from the Somali National Army.

The army chief also inspected the barracks of the Danab Special Forces and the 161st Battalion of the 16th Danab Brigade. The visit formed part of efforts to boost troop morale as the forces prepare for operations to defend the country and combat the militant group Al-Shabaab, which the Somali government refers to as "Khawarij."

During the visit, Mahmoud congratulated officers from the Danab units who were recently promoted to higher ranks and urged them to redouble their commitment to their national duties and the protection of Somali civilians.

The Balidogle military base, northwest of Mogadishu, serves as a key training and operational hub for Somalia's U.S.-trained Danab special forces, which have played a leading role in operations against Al-Shabaab.

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