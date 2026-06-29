Somalia: Central African Republic Declares Cholera Outbreak

Bangui, Central African Republic - The Central African Republic government has officially declared a cholera outbreak in the country, after confirming 197 cases, including 24 deaths, local media reported on Saturday.

The Health Minister, Pierre Somse, declared the outbreak on Friday, after cases were confirmed in the health districts of Bimbo and Mbaïki, southwest of the capital Bangui, according to Radio Ndeke Luka.

The government said that preventive measures had been urgently implemented in villages and towns near the outbreak sites to contain the spread.

The health ministry also said that further investigations were underway to determine the source of the disease, with the minister indicating that this is one of the latest outbreaks in the country.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Minister Somse urged the public to strictly maintain hygiene and drinking water, and to participate in health awareness campaigns to reduce the risk of spreading the disease.

Meanwhile, the Central African Republic is also facing other health threats, with warnings of an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda, which border the country.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has previously said that cholera cases in Africa have increased significantly this year, especially in areas affected by floods and poor sanitation.

According to another report, cholera affected 23 African countries last year, with contaminated water and food being the main cause.

The Central African Republic government has said it is fully committed to controlling the disease, and will continue its health and public awareness efforts.