Somalia: NISA Chief Urges End to Clan Clashes During Visit to Central Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) Director Mahad Mohamed Salad visited the central town of Abudwaq, where he held talks with federal and regional officials, traditional elders and community representatives aimed at strengthening security and promoting reconciliation in the Galmudug state.

The meetings focused on improving security, preventing renewed clan violence in northern Galgaduud region and enhancing cooperation between security agencies, according to a statement from NISA.

Salad said recurring clan conflicts had undermined stability across Galmudug, contributed to insecurity and disrupted the movement of people and economic activity.

He urged traditional elders and local leaders to intensify efforts to end the long-running inter-clan disputes that have affected several parts of the region.

Participants in the meetings, including government officials, elders and community representatives, praised the NISA chief's efforts to support peacebuilding, stabilization and development across Galmudug, the statement said.