South Africa: SACU Leaders Chart Path for Greater Regional Trade and Growth

South Africa has successfully concluded the 9th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), marking another significant milestone in advancing regional economic integration, industrialisation and sustainable development in Southern Africa.

The Summit brought together Heads of State and Government from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa to assess progress on SACU's strategic priorities and provide high-level political direction on strengthening regional cooperation, trade and industrial development.

Proceedings were preceded by a series of technical meetings, the Commission of Senior Officials, a Ministerial Retreat and the SACU Council of Ministers. During these engagements, Member States reaffirmed their shared commitment to building a diversified, competitive, sustainable and equitable industrial base capable of driving structural transformation and deeper regional integration.

Providing an overview of the Summit, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau said the successful conclusion of the gathering reaffirmed SACU's continued relevance as a catalyst for regional development and economic transformation.

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"The outcomes of this Summit reaffirm our collective commitment to building a stronger, more industrialised and globally competitive SACU. As the world's oldest functioning customs union, SACU continues to demonstrate that regional cooperation remains one of our greatest strengths in advancing inclusive growth, expanding trade and improving the lives of our people," Tau said.

Tau said Member States had reaffirmed their commitment to positioning SACU as a powerful engine for regional integration, economic diversification, increased intra-regional trade and investment, policy harmonisation and sustainable economic growth.

He said the Summit further highlighted the urgent need to strengthen regional productive capacity, improve competitiveness and create a more enabling environment for investment and industrial expansion.

"Industrialisation remains at the heart of SACU's development agenda. By strengthening regional value chains, promoting investment, improving trade facilitation and supporting productive industries, we are laying the foundation for sustainable economic growth, job creation and shared prosperity across Southern Africa," Tau said.

Member States also recognised the importance of deepening cooperation in customs modernisation, trade facilitation, resource mobilisation and implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), while maintaining coordinated engagement on regional and global trade matters.

Tau said SACU must fully leverage opportunities presented by the AfCFTA and other preferential trade arrangements to diversify markets, expand value-added exports and strengthen participation in regional and continental value chains.

Using the analogy of preparing a traditional Southern African meal around a shared fire, Tau described SACU's future as one that requires collective effort, patience and deliberate action.

"The future of SACU requires the right ingredients brought together through partnership and shared purpose. Industrialisation, investment promotion, trade facilitation, AfCFTA implementation, resource mobilisation and effective institutions are all essential ingredients in building a customs union that delivers meaningful benefits for our citizens," he said.

Tau also expressed appreciation to the Chairperson of the SACU Council of Ministers and Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana, for his leadership during the ministerial engagements.

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He further congratulated SACU Executive Secretary Dumisani Masilela on his appointment, expressing confidence in his ability to lead the Secretariat into its next chapter.

The Summit reaffirmed SACU's long-term vision of becoming a dynamic economic community that promotes equitable and sustainable development while strengthening regional competitiveness, industrial cooperation and economic resilience.

As South Africa concludes its hosting of the 9th SACU Summit, the country remains committed to working closely with fellow Member States, including incoming Summit Chair Botswana, to implement the decisions of the Summit and advance a reimagined SACU that drives industrialisation, investment, trade and inclusive economic development across the region.