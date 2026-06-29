Southern Africa: Gayton's Funding Cuts Leave Artists Fighting for Survival

· Actors say funding cuts have pushed many festivals into crisis, leaving thousands of artists and support workers without reliable work.

· The National Arts Council is now facing more uncertainty after Gayton McKenzie dissolved its board over ongoing labour disputes.

South Africa's arts industry says it is still battling to survive one year after Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie cut funding to many of the country's biggest arts festivals.

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Actors, performers and festival organisers say the decision has left the industry in crisis, with fewer productions, fewer jobs and growing uncertainty about the future.

Arts festivals have long been a lifeline for South African performers. They create work for actors, musicians, stage crews, sound technicians, security guards, caterers and many other workers every year.

Many artists say that support has now disappeared at a time when the industry was still recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown.

Since taking office in 2024, McKenzie changed the way the government funds arts festivals.

He argued that long-running festivals should no longer depend on taxpayers' money and should instead find private sponsors.

Festival organisers were told to apply for funding through the Mzansi Golden Economy programme.

However, many in the industry say the fund was never designed to finance large national festivals.

As a result, several festivals have struggled to survive while many productions have reduced the number of performers they hire to cut costs.

South African Guild of Actors chairperson Jack Devnarain said the government has never properly explained why funding was withdrawn.

"The defunding of popular, long-running arts festivals remains a matter of grave concern," he said.

He said the government should have consulted the industry before making such a major decision.

"Our creative work cannot be held hostage by the government while they celebrate us only when we win international awards," said Devnarain.

Veteran actress Vinette Ebrahim also criticised the minister's handling of the arts sector.

Ebrahim, who starred in 7de Laan and now appears in Kelders van Geheime, said many festivals depend on government support to survive.

"I feel terribly sorry for the people and festivals that genuinely depend on that funding," she said.

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"I do not think he knows what he is doing."

The crisis deepened again last month when McKenzie dissolved the board of the National Arts Council.

The National Arts Council is responsible for supporting artists and distributing funding across the country.

McKenzie said the decision followed long-running disputes over performance bonuses dating back to the 2019 to 2022 financial years.

Employees have been on a protected strike while disagreements over payments remain unresolved.

McKenzie said the council had failed to resolve the matter despite repeated attempts by his department.

The former board members have now challenged the decision through their lawyers, arguing that dissolving the entire council was unlawful and has damaged their professional reputations.

Former council members also say they fulfilled their duties properly and deny that their actions justified such drastic action.

National Arts Council acting chief executive Vincent Mashale has distanced the organisation from the legal challenge.

He said the council reports directly to the minister and therefore has no official position on his decision.

Artists fear the latest developments will create even more instability in a sector already struggling to recover.

Many say South Africa cannot afford to lose its festivals because they create jobs, develop young talent and keep local theatre, music and culture alive.